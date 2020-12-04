Oskaloosa News Recap For December 4th, 2020

Elvis Has Left The Building

‘Light The Night’ Starts A New Tradition At Mahaska Health

Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

Oskaloosa Police Department To Partner With Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division

COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvement

Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

William Penn Beats Baker for First Time

Hargrove Garners First Weekly Honor

Team Effort Lifts Statesmen Over Graceland

Huge Second Quarter Pushes WPU Past Graceland

Deviska Collects First-Team Recognition, Two Others on Third Team

An 11-year-old boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom class call this week.

A California news station reports that the student was attending a virtual class when he took his own life on Wednesday. His sister, who was in the home alerted her teacher and a neighbor.

Responding officers rushed the 6th grader to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

###

A monolith has appeared in California.

The mysterious silver structure – similar to the ones found in Utah and Romania – was spotted Wednesday morning on top of Pine Mountain. By that afternoon hikers had flocked to the mountain to get a glimpse of the object.

It is unclear who is erecting the monoliths, or whether all three are somehow connected.

###

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 273,000 COVID deaths in the US, with almost 4 million cases confirmed.

A director for the CDC fears that by February the number of deaths could be close to 450,000.

Also, 90 percent of hospitals and long term care facilities are in “the red zone” meaning they are in areas with “high community spread.”

###

A 70-year-old woman from Sweden was arrested earlier this week for allegedly holding her 41-year-old son captive in their apartment for nearly three decades.

The son, who was taken out of school at 12-years-old, was found by a relative last weekend after his mother had been taken to the hospital. The man was found lying on a blanket on the floor with almost no teeth, covered in sores and barely able to speak or walk, according to local media reports.

By Thursday afternoon, investigators determined that the man was not held captive and his poorly state was due to illness, not abuse or neglect.

BUT WAIT: The woman’s daughter reports that she has been concerned for her brother’s safety for years, after she moved out of the home at a young age. The claims have prompted social services to open up their own investigation.

###

A family in Australia was shocked to find a koala hiding in their Christmas tree.

The McCormick family returned home after running some errands to find the furry marsupial clinging to their fake Christmas tree.

According to the family, the koala likely wandered in while the doors of their home were open, meaning it would have been hanging out for “at least three hours” while they were out.

They called a Koala Rescue to come retrieve the animal.

###

2020 was hot.

The World Meteorological Organization reports that the average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit above the preindustrial (1850-1900) level. Marking this year as one of the hottest on record.

The organization notes the significance of the number because the Paris Climate Change Agreement agreed to try and limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

###

Haagen-Dazs has released their most purchased ice cream flavors of 2020.

1. Vanilla

2. Coffee

3. Strawberry

4. Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bar

5. Butter Pecan

The company also noted that people have searched “ice cream delivery” 202% more this year than previous years.

###

A judge ruled Thursday that Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on all six counts stemming from his acts during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

The 17-year-old, who claims he acted in self-defense, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during a night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and recklessly endangering the public’s safety by using a dangerous weapon.

###

President Trump honored Lou Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Trump held the ceremony in the Oval Office, with Sen. Lindsey Graham and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on hand to witness the honor.

Holtz coached college football for 33 years at Notre Dame. He also had a brief stint in the NFL, playing for the New York Jets. Prior to coaching, the 83-year-old served as a field officer in the US Army Reserve.

He is also an unabashed Trump supporter.

###

The Dow gained 85 points, the Nasdaq added 27 points and the S&P dipped 2 points on Thursday. Although it eclipsed 30,000 points intraday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled to 29,969 by market close.

Markets were cautiously optimistic throughout the day as it seems there is bipartisan support for a new virus stimulus bill.

Stocks were bolstered by positive jobless claims data for the week ending November 28th. Initial claims came in at 712,000 which was less than consensus estimates of 780,000.

Negative pressure was applied to what was otherwise a strong day as Pfizer announced it will distribute 50 million virus vaccine doses by year end. Their initial estimate was 100 million doses distributed during 2020. Pfizer shares dropped 1.7 percent after the announcement.

###

Joe Biden wants Americans to saddle up and spend 100 days after his inauguration wearing masks everywhere.

Biden has acknowledged he has no unilateral power to enforce a national mask mandate, but has suggested he’ll work with governors and local officials to institute legal requirements for face coverings nationwide.

Those 100 days would get the county to the end of April. As vaccine candidates are in active review by the FDA, experts have suggested a good chunk of the country will have received it by June.

###

A bipartisan coalition supporting the $908 billion stimulus package is growing.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a formal discussion over the deal. McConell later told reporters he expected bills to be passed for both coronavirus relief and extended government funding.

###

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• MacGyver / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Friday Night Smackdown / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Magnum P.I. / CBS / 8:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

###

These albums are being released today:

Dave Brubeck, “Time Outtakes”

Yungblud, “Weird!”

Shawn Mendes, “Wonder”

Khruangbin, “Late Night Tales: Khruangbin”

###

Disney XD’s “DuckTales” will not be getting a Season 4.

The network announced this week that the animated series will not continue past its current third season.

“DuckTales” follows the highflying adventures of trillionaire Scrooge McDuck (voiced by David Tennant) and his mischievous triplet grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie (Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan).

###

Jim Parsons found great success with his role as Sheldon Cooper on “The Big Bang Theory,” but that gig wasn’t what he had initially planned on.

During a recent panel for FOX’s “Call Me Kat,” Parsons revealed that he had auditioned to be in the pilot of NBC’s “The Office.” After the audition, Parsons said he remembers thinking “how stupid, its about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now.”

He couldn’t have been more wrong.

###

Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of “The Morning Show” for Season 2.

Variety reports that she will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News.

She joins series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

###

Beverly Hills housewives Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have tested positive for COVID.

A source close to Bravo told Variety that production for the upcoming season has been suspended because of the positive test results. TMZ reports that the cast members “did not contract COVID on set” and “all three ladies are in the end stages of the virus and should be OK.”

###

Tom Bergeron has no plans to return to ABC.

The longtime host of “Dancing With the Stars” – who was shockingly let go from the show in July – recently told TV Guide that the “train has left the station” in respect to returning to the network.

He added that he “appreciates” all the support he has received from the fans, but is enjoying his time “out of the spotlight.

###

Bill Clinton was so “out of touch” that he didn’t even know what the show “FRIENDS” was, according to a former advisor.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Doug Band claimed that working for the Clintons felt like being in a “cult” that he found difficult to get out of. Band recalls one time, Clinton was trying so hard to connect with those around him that he asked Band to explain what the show “FRIENDS” was all about.

WORTH NOTING: “FRIENDS” premiered on NBC in September 1994 – more than a year after Clinton became President, so perhaps he was too busy to watch the hit show.

###

Joanna and Chip Gaines are launching their rebooted “Fixer Upper” series on Discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new streaming platform.

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” will debut as “exclusive preview” material on the streamer.

The couple are also launching their own TV network, Magnolia Network in 2021.

###

Shep Rose is hoping to change his party boy image with his first memoir titled, “Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar.”

The “Southern Charm” star revealed to Page Six that he kept busy during lockdown by writing the book, which he hopes will hit shelves in February.

The book will discuss his relationships, travels and more.

###

Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots are joining the daytime talk show “The Talk.”

Starting January 4, the pair will join current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba for the show’s 11th season.

###

Cris Collinsworth is feeling the heat after a comment he made during the Steelers-Ravens game on Wednesday afternoon.

During the broadcast, Collinsworth revealed that he was “blown away” to learn that many women in Pittsburgh are actually knowledgeable about football.

His exact words:

“Everybody’s a fan. In particular the ladies that I met. They have really specific questions about the game, and I’m like, ‘Wow, you’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.’”

While the words were meant to be a compliment, many social media users pointed out that women make up a large portion of the NFL’s fan base. While others brought up the fact that Collinsworth has worked with veteran female journalists over the years, including Andrea Kremer and Michele Tafoya.

Collinsworth did issue an apology on Thursday afternoon.

###

In honor of St. Nicholas Day, which is this Sunday, December 6, here are some fun facts about the man behind the holiday (courtesy of Kids Car):

1. Nicholas was inspired by his parents to get involved in charity. After their death, he began delivering gifts anonymously to people in need – often leaving gold coins in their shoes.

2. “Boy Bishop” was one of his nicknames. Nicholas became a bishop at the young age of 30.

3. A group of French nuns started the mystery of Santa Claus. Although St. Nicholas serves as the inspiration behind Santa, the ones who actually deserved credit for linking him to the tradition of anonymous gift-giving were a congregation of nuns in France during the Middle Ages.

4. Manna was found in St. Nick’s bones. A sweet liquid called manna was supposedly found oozing from St. Nicholas’ bones in his grave, even centuries after his death. The manna was said to have healing powers.

5. Nicholas saved three men. Legend says that St. Nick saved three men who were falsely accused from being executed. Already a Bishop at the time, Nicholas reportedly took the sword from the executioner’s hand just as the men were to be beheaded and he ordered them to be freed. The ruler of the city, who had condemned the men, came forward and confessed that he had been the one who had committed the crime.

###

National Cookie Day

National Dice Day

National Sock Day

Faux Fur Friday

National Bartender Day

###

1783 – General George Washington tells his closest officers that he will resign as general.

He fully intended to quietly return to civilian life.

The resolute Washington reportedly choked up and cried briefly while embracing and bidding goodbye to his closest confidants.

The official resignation was delivered to Congress on December 23. Then, he left for Mount Vernon.

He spent 6 relatively quiet years as a farmer. But in 1789, he was elected the first President of the United States.

###

1917 – The concept of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is first reported.

Psychiatrist WH Rivers wrote a report called “The Repression of War Experience.”

It included anecdotal evidence of British soldiers who had returned from combat during World War I. The young men suffered from anxiety and nightmares.

Rivers suggested that the emotional toll could often rival the physical toll that war took on soldiers.

###

1918 – Woodrow Wilson departs Washington on a trip in which he would become the first sitting president to visit Europe on satiate business.

He traveled, for 9 days, aboard the S. S. George Washington.

It docked in France, and Wilson went to Versailles. From there, he sat at the table to seek a formal peace treaty to end World War I.

For his efforts, he would be awarded the 1920 Peace Prize.

###

1945 – By a vote in the Senate, the United States becomes a participating member of the United Nations.

The organization was officially founded by China, France, the Soviet Union, Britain and the U.S. in October that year, following the end of World War II.

With approval from the Senate, the U.S. could constitutionally participate and contribute.

After the failure of the League of Nations after World War I, the country and the world was desperate for an organization that promised to mediate and end all future war conflicts. THANK GOD THAT WORKED.

###

2009 – Amanda Knox is convicted of murder by an Italian Court.

The American student studying abroad was implicated in the murder of her roommate, with her boyfriend as an accomplice.

After a series of appeals, Knox was eventually acquitted in 2011.

A new trial was ordered in 2013 and Knox was convicted in 2014.

The highest court in Italy overturned the murder conviction in 2015, closing the book on the case.

###

Johann Vera – pop singer – 25

Niykee Heaton – pop singer – 26

Orlando Brown – TV actor, “That’s So Raven”, “Major Payne” – 33

Anke Huber – former German tennis player – 46

Tyra Banks – TV show host – 47

Shannon Briggs – former boxer – 49

Jay-Z – rapper & Mr. Beyonce – 51

Fred Armisen – comedian – 54

Marisa Tomei – movie actress, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, “The Wrestler” – 56

Tony Todd – actor, “Candyman”, “Final Destination” – 66

Jeff Bridges – movie actor, “The Big Lebowski”, “True Grit” – 71

Amie Comeaux – American country singer – 1976 (d. 1997)

Russell L. Rogers – American electrical engineer & astronaut – 1928 (d. 1967)

Edith Cavell – British nurse, WW1 – 1865 (d. 1915)

Chester Greenwood – American inventor, earmuffs – 1858 (d. 1937)

###

Frank Carney has died.

The co-founder of Pizza Hut passed away from pneumonia on Wednesday morning, his wife Janie confirmed.

He was 82.

###

SUGAR COOKIE MARTINI

(Courtesy of Delish)

INGREDIENTS:

For The Martini

1/2 c. whole milk

1/4 c. Baileys

2 oz. vanilla vodka

2 oz. amaretto

Ice

For The Rim

1/2 c. vanilla frosting

1/4 c. sprinkles, plus 1 tsp., divided

Pre-made sugar cookie dough

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll sugar cookie dough out to ¼” thick.

Using a cookie cutter, cut out desired shapes then place cookies on prepared baking sheet.

Bake until just set and lightly golden around the edges, 12 minutes. Let cool.

Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of frosting onto rim of two martini glasses. Pour ¼ cup sprinkles onto a small plate then dip rims in sprinkles to coat.

Use an offset to frost cookies with frosting then decorate with remaining 2 tablespoons sprinkles.

In a cocktail shaker, combine milk, Baileys, vodka, and amaretto.

Add ice and shake until cold.

Pour into glasses and garnish rim with a cookie.

###