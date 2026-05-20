Heavy Rains Wash Out SIS Racing Action

By: Jerry Mackey

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Heavy Rains Wash Out SIS Racing Action

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The 48-hour period of Sunday evening till Tuesday morning saw the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa receive slightly more than five inches of rain. The heavy rains left the grounds saturated, and the officials of the Southern Iowa Speedway were left with no other choice than to cancel the Wednesday, May 20th racing program.

Next up at the Southern Iowa Speedway will be First Responders Night sponsored by Bill & Rays. All First Responders will be admitted FREE by showing a proper identification. The racing program will see the first appearance of 2026 of the Vintage Late Models, who will join the regular five classes of weekly competitors at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Hot laps will take to the Mahaska County Monster 1/2 mile dirt track at 7 pm on the 27th with racing to follow.