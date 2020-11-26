Deviska Collects First-Team Recognition, Two Others on Third Team

Oskaloosa–Kenedy Deviska (Jr., Pignon, Haiti, Wellness and Recreation) ascended another level as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s soccer teams were announced Wednesday.

Deviska was selected to the 14-player first team, while Sagar Bhattarai (Jr., Columbus, Ohio) and Edgar Tavares (Jr., Everett, Wash.) were two of the 14 third-team members. An additional 14 individuals were named to the second squad as well.

Deviska is now a three-time all-Heart honoree. He was a third-team pick as a freshman, then moved up to the second grouping as a sophomore, and has now vaulted all the way to the top squad this fall.

Bhattarai and Tavares are both first-time recipients.

The trio helped the Statesmen to an 8-7 overall record, including an 8-4 mark in conference play, which will be good enough for the #4 seed in next spring’s Heart Tournament. WPU is set to host Benedictine in the quarterfinals on April 10. The navy and gold were 3-2 victors over the Ravens at Drost Field back on September 19.

Deviska, who was picked at the forward position, led William Penn with seven goals, while also posting two assists for 16 total points. He recorded a team-high 30 shots (17 on goal) with one game-winning goal to his credit.

Chosen as a midfielder, Bhattarai accounted for five goals and one assist for 11 total points. Of his 17 shots, 10 were on goal. The team’s go-to person for penalty kicks (perfect 4-for-4), the junior tallied two game-winning goals.

Despite being selected as a defender, Tavares still put up solid offensive numbers with three goals (two game-winners) and one assist for seven total points. Seven of his nine shots were on goal.

Luka Gluscevic of Missouri Valley was tabbed as Heart Player of the Year. He also shared Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors with Mathieu Ecourtemer of MidAmerica Nazarene.

Tom Irion of Central Methodist was named both Heart Defensive Player of the Year and Heart Freshman of the Year, while Mount Mercy’s Yu Sasaki garnered Newcomer of the Year laurels. Central Methodist Head Coach Alex Nichols collected Coach of the Year accolades from his peers.