William Penn Beats Baker for First Time

Baldwin City, Kan.–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team accomplished something Thursday none of its predecessors could as it knocked off Baker 27-26 in Heart of America Athletic Conference dual action.

WPU (1-1, 1-0 Heart) slipped by the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1 Heart) for the first time in seven meetings. BU broke even Thursday, defeating Central Methodist 33-21 later in the night.

Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Sr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) started the meet with a 4-3 triumph over Ryan Mitchell at 125 pounds.

Brise Bennett (Fr., Morgantown, W.Va., Business Management) extended the advantage to 9-0 by pinning Tyler Nishi-Rivera in a time of 3:33.

The hosts answered with a fall of their own to get on the board, but 149-pounder Joe Eads (Jr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) and 157-pounder Makail Stanley (Fr., Orena, Ill., Biology) gave the navy and gold a near-insurmountable advantage by receiving back-to-back forfeits.

Although not running at full strength, Baker refused to go away, however, claiming victory in three consecutive bouts, drawing to within one at 21-20 entering the 197-pound battle. Ray Lugo (Fr., Hollywood, Fla., Exercise Science) fell behind early in his matchup with Kenny Hartzell, but rallied to capture the lead. He eventually put the meet on ice by pinning Hartzell in 6:45.

“We had a much better performance tonight against a solid Baker team,” Head Coach Aron Scott said. “Our guys improved a lot; I was proud of our effort and our focus on bonus points which proved to be the difference. I am excited for us to compete again and keep improving.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. Saturday and Sunday to compete in the Missouri Valley Duals.

125–Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (W) won by decision over Ryan Mitchell, 4-3 (3-0)

133–Brise Bennett (W) won by fall over Tyler Nishi-Rivera, 3:33 (9-0)

141–Michael Daniels (B) won by fall over McGwire Bottorff, 1:40 (9-6)

149–Joe Eads (W) won by forfeit (15-6)

157–Makail Stanley (W) won by forfeit (21-6)

165–Colby Johnson (B) won by decision over Steven Skewes, 7-0 (21-9)

174–Isaiah Luellen (B) won by technical fall over Cody Gunn, 18-3 (21-14)

184–Malachi Karibo (B) won by fall over Ross Via, 3:00 (21-20)

197–Ray Lugo (W) won by fall over Kenny Hartzell, 6:45 (27-20)

285–Ethan Dean (B) won by fall over Cameron Mitchell, 3:29 (27-26)