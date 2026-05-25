Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt Discusses Run for Iowa House in Oskaloosa News Interview

Oskaloosa- Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt says his more than three decades in law enforcement have prepared him for a new chapter in public service as he seeks election to the Iowa House representing District 37.

Sandholdt recently sat down with Oskaloosa News for an interview discussing his campaign for Iowa House District 37, which includes portions of Mahaska, Marion, and Jasper counties. During the conversation, Sandholdt spoke about his law enforcement background, mental health challenges across Iowa, repeat offenders, and the importance of transparency in government.

Sandholdt, who grew up in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1989, said public service has always been central to his life.

One of the largest topics discussed during the interview focused on mental health services in Iowa. Sandholdt described his efforts to help create mental health access centers and discussed the challenges law enforcement officers face when responding to people in crisis.

He also highlighted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office mental health deputy program, which works to connect people with treatment and resources instead of immediately placing them in jail.

Sandholdt additionally discussed repeat violent offenders and said Iowa needs to continue addressing what he described as a “catch and release” system involving habitual criminals.

The full interview with Jason Sandholdt discussing his run for the Iowa House District 37 is available now on Oskaloosa News social media platforms and YouTube.