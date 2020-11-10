YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The walls are going up, and soon the roof will be on the building that will become Mahaska County’s new YMCA.

Construction will continue during the winter months to meet the 2021 deadline of completion with that roof in place.

The project is funded by the City of Oskaloosa, Oskaloosa Community School District, and community members who have stepped forward and contributed to making the project possible.

The Mahaska County YMCA will manage the facility that will ultimately be owned by the City of Oskaloosa.

Oskaloosa News recently spoke with Matt Larson and found out about the progress of construction and fundraising.