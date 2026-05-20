Sams Resigns as Head Men’s Wrestling Coach

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Grant Farris has announced the resignation of Drew Sams as the Head Men’s Wrestling Coach.

In two years at the helm of the program, Sams had five individuals qualify for the NAIA National Championship, while three garnered NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards.

“I want to thank Drew Sams for the work and dedication he has given to our men’s wrestling program during his time here,” Farris said. “He has invested a great deal into our student-athletes and helped move the program forward. We appreciate his contributions to William Penn University and wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next opportunity and in the future.”