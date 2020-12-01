Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

The Oskaloosa Main Street Young Ambassador Contest winners were announced in a private event at Penn Central Mall on Monday evening. In attendance were the two winners, while the contestants and families watched on Facebook Live. All of the Young Ambassador Contestants were introduced by Master of Ceremonies, Joe Milledge of KIIC Radio. Brant Bollman performed a delightful Christmas story for the children and gifts were presented.

“The contest is open to children ages 3 to kindergarten. We had ten kids in the running this year,” shared Jessica Reuter, Main Street Director. “The funds raised support the Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade, but each year we also donate a portion of the proceeds to a local preschool. This year, that recipient is SonShine Preschool.”

This year’s 2020 Young Ambassador Princess is Everlee Rogers, daughter of Austin Rogers and Whitney Rogers. The Young Ambassador Prince is Memphis Breuklander, son of Nikki Edgington and Jason Breuklander. Those participating in addition to our winners were Jayde DeGroot, Norah Ridenour, Gemma Stalling, Gracey VanderBeek, Hunter Visser, Brandt Lenhart, Layne Mahaffey, and Bently Shrader.

All children received gifts donated by local merchants, including Mahaska Drug and Hy-Vee. The winners will be invited to help spread the magic of Christmas by sitting on the Clow Train during the “Twinkling Twenties” Drive-thru Lighted Christmas Display this Saturday, December 5, from 6 – 8 pm. Those attending the drive-thru display are asked to enter the route on High Ave. East at South 11th Street.

Congratulations to the winners. See you Saturday!