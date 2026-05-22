Mahaska Health Joined Statewide 99 Counties Project to Highlight Local Cancer Trends

Mahaska Health welcomed over 70 community members, healthcare partners, and local leaders to a free cancer education presentation and discussion as part of the statewide Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project. The event took place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gateway Church in Oskaloosa with an option to attend online.

Hosted in collaboration with the Iowa Cancer Registry and the University of Iowa College of Public Health, the presentation shared county-specific data, including common cancer types, risk factors, and prevention strategies. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions, share perspectives, and learn about resources available to support cancer prevention and screening. In addition to informative resources, guests were also given radon test kits to take home.

Mary Charlton, PhD, Director of the Iowa Cancer Registry and Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Iowa led the presentation, followed by Mahaska Health physician panel who provided local clinical perspective and answer questions from attendees.

Topics included some of the most common cancers affecting Mahaska County, including breast, prostate, lung, colorectal, and uterine cancers. The discussion also emphasized practical steps individuals and communities can take to reduce cancer risk.

“Cancer is an important health issue facing your county,” said Dr. Mary Charlton, Director of the Iowa Cancer Registry. “There are proven tips for prevention and finding cancer early: consider your risk factors and get screened.”

Mahaska Health offers preventative screenings to help patients take a proactive approach to their health. Regular screenings can help detect potential cancers early when they may be easier to treat.

Mahaska Health extends its appreciation to the Iowa Cancer Registry, the University of Iowa College of Public Health, Gateway Church, participating providers, and all community members who took part in this important conversation.

To schedule a screening or visit with a Family Medicine provider, call 641.672.3360.