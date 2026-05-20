Oskaloosa vs. Fairfield W 9-3

Oskaloosa- Oskaloosa Indians opened the scoring in the bottom of the first thanks to two singles. Oskaloosa Varsity Indians first got on the board when Tate Peterson singled, scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians scored five runs in the second inning, which helped them defeat Fairfield Varsity 9-3 on Tuesday at TBD. Jake North drew a walk, scoring one run, Tate Peterson hit into a fielder’s choice, but two runs scored, Jack Miller singled, scoring one run, and one run scored on another play.

Tate Peterson earned the win for Oskaloosa Varsity Indians. The hurler surrendered zero hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out four and walking five.

Colin Johnson pitched one inning of zero-run ball for the Indians in relief. The hurler surrendered zero hits, striking out three and walking one.

Tate Peterson drove the middle of the lineup, leading Oskaloosa Varsity Indians with three runs batted in. The pitcher went 1-for-3 on the day.