Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Little Hawkeye Conference

Dallas Center-Grimes, Grinnell, Indianola, Newton

Norwalk, Oskaloosa, Pella, Pella Christian

As of November 13, 2020

RE: Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Attendance will be restricted at Little Hawkeye Conference sporting events until further notice.

With cases of COVID-19 rapidly rising across the State of Iowa, we are being adversely affected within the schools in our conference. In response, the Little Hawkeye Conference is taking aggressive measures to try to slow the spread of the virus. The following is a list of restrictions pertinent to interscholastic competitions and events for Dallas Center-Grimes, Grinnell, Indianola, Newton, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, Pella and Pella Christian.

Admission is limited to two spectators per participant at all competitions.

Vouchers will be presented to all participants leading up to the competition. Admission will not be granted without a voucher. Ticketing will be determined and communicated by the host school. The fee will be $5.00 per person.

Spectator limits for bowling and swimming will be a local decision.

Cheerleaders and dance teams will be permitted. Pep bands will not be in attendance and will not perform.

Spectators are asked to arrive immediately before the game they received their vouchers for and leave immediately upon completion of that game.

A six-foot distance must be maintained between non-family groups at all times. This includes cheerleaders and dance team members.

All visitors who attend the athletic contests must be properly masked at all times.

No outside food or drink will be permitted in our school buildings as concession stands will be open for operation.

Media members will need to contact the host school a week in advance to gain admission to our events.

All Little Hawkeye Conference varsity contests will be live-streamed.

These restrictions will remain in place through December.

Livestream Links:

DCG: www.dcgtv.com Grinnell: www.tigerslsn.com

Indianola: Indianola Activities Newton: www.facebook.com/cardinalstv

Norwalk: Norwalk Warrior Productions Oskaloosa: www.indiansnetwork.tv

Pella: Pella Dutch Live PC: Pella Christian HS YouTube