‘Light The Night’ Starts A New Tradition At Mahaska Health

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska Health Foundation held the first annual “Light the Night” event, featuring a display of the campus Christmas tree. Each year, this event will spotlight a specific cause, and this year highlights those who have battled cancer.

Janet Farner, a Mahaska Health patient, turned on the lights, and Santa Clause, with the Oskaloosa Fire Department’s help, made a stop as well.

Ann Frost, Mahaska Health Foundation Director, hopes the new tradition will last well into the future.

The tree and all its lights “[is] a great tie in with the community downtown painting with lights, and it’s a great way to bring awareness to our facilities,” explained Frost.

The tree is located west of the main building, at the intersection of C Avenue East and North 11th Street.

The money raised this year will help Mahaska Health’s Cancer Care and Infusion Center and its patients.

You can support the cause by purchasing lights for the tree or a Christmas drink from Smokey Row Coffee in Oskaloosa between now and December 31st.

Don’t miss the chance to see the tree before it disappears with the rest of the ‘Painting with Lights’ display.

To learn more about Mahaska Health Foundation, you can find them online at – https://www.mahaskahealth.org/mahaska-health-foundation/