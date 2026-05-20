Green Roof Birdhouse presentation

Wayne VanMersbergen, a Mahaska County Master Gardener was inspired by a green roof established on a birdhouse featured on a webinar this winter. He was inspired by it enough to install a Green Roof on a Birdhouse he constructed. He wants to inspire others to do the same. Come learn about the project at his presentation at the Mahaska County Extension office Tuesday June 16 at 6:30 pm.

This presentation is open to the public for anyone wishing to learn about the topic; both adults and youth. There is no fee to attend due to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach–Mahaska County and Mahaska County Master Gardener support. Registration is not required, but appreciated. To register, or for additional information about horticulture programming please contact Suzette Striegel, Mahaska County Extension Horticulture and Education Program Coordinator by phone 641-673-5841 or email striegel@iastate.edu.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their twenty-third year. The local program organized in 2003 after the county held their first county training. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 16 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community. In 2020 the training went online and continues as hybrid (both online and in-person).

More information about this event, Master Gardener training and other horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.