Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville
Oskaloosa, Iowa – A married couple of Ben and Kassie Wilson, also known as ‘My One And Only’, made a swing by home for the holidays. Oskaloosa News took the opportunity to talk with the duet about life and making it in Nashville.
Ben Wilson graduated from Oskaloosa High School, while Kassie is from Alabama. The couple met in Nashville and have been making music ever since.
They share their touching story of hard work, success, and the not so easy moments in life.
The links to purchase their music are listed below:
Posted by Ken Allsup on Nov 25 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.