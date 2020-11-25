Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A married couple of Ben and Kassie Wilson, also known as ‘My One And Only’, made a swing by home for the holidays. Oskaloosa News took the opportunity to talk with the duet about life and making it in Nashville.

Ben Wilson graduated from Oskaloosa High School, while Kassie is from Alabama. The couple met in Nashville and have been making music ever since.

They share their touching story of hard work, success, and the not so easy moments in life.

The links to purchase their music are listed below:

My One And Only Website

My One And Only – Spotify

My One And Only – iTunes

My One And Only – Amazon

My One And Only – YouTube

KassieMusic.Com