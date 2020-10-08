Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce the Lighted Christmas Parade will occur

6-8 pm, Saturday, December 5, in a modified “reverse parade” format. The set up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display in the downtown. Spectators will be able to drive through the display from the warmth and comfort of their vehicles. The shift in format this year is due to continued concerns about the COVID-19 virus and public health risks associated with mass gatherings.

This year’s theme is Twinkling Twenties. Information about the route and registration is coming soon.

Oskaloosa Main Street is hopeful that this year’s format will inspire creativity in displays that typically wouldn’t function in motion. Participants are welcome to design and build something new if construction can occur while following health and safety guidance, but entrants are also welcome to repurpose past year’s floats if necessary to be part of the festivities. There will be no passing out of candy or other items.

“We hope that by modifying the parade, we can still maintain its history and bring joy to the 2020 holiday season in a way that’s safe and responsible,” says Janet Kuskie, Oskaloosa Main Street Board President. “We’re doing our best to put the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, and community first. The board and volunteers are hopeful we can return to our traditional format in 2021.”

In addition to the reverse parade, there will still be lots to do this holiday season in downtown Oskaloosa! On Saturday, November 21 at 6 pm, people will be invited to drive to the Square and watch from their vehicles as more than 200,000 LED lights are switched on for Painting with Lights. The Young Ambassadors Contest will continue, culminating in a virtual awards ceremony for the winners, their family, and local media.

“Local merchants are stocking up for the holiday shopping season, and are able to accommodate social distancing in stores, or offer pick-up,” says Kuskie. “During a particularly challenging year for small retailers, Oskaloosa Main Street wants to remind people to support small and shop smart.”

Follow Oskaloosa Main Street on Facebook or visit mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet for news and updates about upcoming events.