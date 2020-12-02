Elvis Has Left The Building

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Vincent Provenzano turned on his phone and recorded a video of himself in the late-night quiet of Oskaloosa Middle School.

“OMS… my old girlfriend. We’ve been around 34 years together. I want you to take care of all my staff, my teachers, my students. I want you to provide for years to come.”

As he closed, Provenzano exclaimed that “Elvis has left the building!”

A drive-by parade of well-wishers then greeted Provenzano as he sat outside his apartment on the south side of the Oskaloosa square.

There, he waved and greeted everyone with that style that is Vincent.

Provenzano says he’s been blessed, “I’m ready to start my next stage in life.”

That next stage in life will come after some rest and relaxation and attention to family.

Playing an instrument, maybe take in some higher education, “something fun.”

“My town. This is family,” Provenzano says as people drive by waving and wishing him well. “Osky is a family. These people, their kids, I’ve raised for over 30 years. Basically, their kids are like my kids.”

“To me, it brings me a great sense of pride for being in this town. I said that there’s no place I’d rather be.”