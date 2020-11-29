COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvement

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Since a high case count on November 9th of 7,291 positive cases in Iowa, that count has dropped to 252 on November 28th, 2020.

In Mahaska County, there were 49 positive cases of COVID-19 within the county, a number that has dropped to 5 cases on November 28th.

The last time the county has seen these numbers in positivity cases was the middle of October 2020.

In total, there have been 599 cases of COVID-19 in Mahaska County since the pandemic began earlier this year.

At William Penn University, 16 students are in active isolation, with 61 students in active quarantine.

At the Oskaloosa School District, 58 students are currently quarantining, with six of those students having tested positive for COVID-19.

Mahaska County has suffered 27 deaths due to COVID-19 in all. 53% of those individuals are 80 years of age and older. Another 24% are between the ages of 70 to 79 years old. Those aged 60 to 69 account for 16% of the deaths in Mahaska County.

The deadliest day in Iowa was November 18th, 2020, with a total of 31 deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations continue to be high, with 316 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in RMCC Region 1. Of those, 56 patients remain in ICU, with 43 admitted in the past 24 hours.

There are 35 COVID-19 patients on ventilators at this point, with 303 total ventilators available within the region.

You can learn more by visiting https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/