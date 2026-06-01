Barb Kniff McCulla discusses Senate campaign, workforce development, and education priorities

State Representative Barb Kniff McCulla recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about her campaign for Iowa Senate District 19, highlighting her legislative experience, workforce development efforts, education priorities, and plans for the future if elected.

Kniff McCulla, who has represented Iowa House District 37 since 2023, said her decision to seek a seat in the Iowa Senate is rooted in her background as a longtime small business owner and her desire to continue serving communities across Jasper, Marion, and Mahaska counties.

During the interview, Kniff McCulla discussed several issues she believes are important to Iowa’s future, including workforce shortages, skilled trades training, college affordability, and creating opportunities that encourage young people to remain in Iowa after completing their education.

The conversation also focused on education policy. Kniff McCulla spoke about her support for parental choice in education, increasing teacher pay, strengthening career and technical education programs, and expanding partnerships between schools, community colleges, and local businesses. She pointed to workforce-focused programs, including efforts to introduce a junior firefighter training course in Iowa high schools, as examples of preparing students for future careers.

Kniff McCulla also discussed economic issues facing Iowa families, including inflation and property taxes. She said recent property tax reforms approved by the Legislature will take time to be reflected in tax bills and emphasized the importance of controlling local government spending while providing relief for taxpayers.

Throughout the interview, Kniff McCulla highlighted her work on workforce development, education, local government issues, and economic development during her time in the Iowa House. She said constituent input plays a key role in how she approaches legislation and votes on issues before the Legislature.

Kniff McCulla is seeking the Republican nomination for Iowa Senate District 19, a district that includes all of Jasper County, most of Marion County, and portions of western Mahaska County.

Voters will choose between Kniff McCulla and fellow Republican Bob Eschliman in the June 2 primary election. The winner will advance to the general election in November.