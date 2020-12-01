Hargrove Garners First Weekly Honor

Oskaloosa–Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill.) picked up a big win to open his collegiate career and his efforts helped him to be named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Wrestler of the Week Monday.

Hargrove earned his first-ever laurel by defeating Blake Pomajzl of Northwestern last Tuesday.

The freshman 157-pounder was leading Pomajzl 9-6 midway through the third period when he turned and pinned him in 5:59. Pomajzl entered the match ranked #1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The award is the first for WPU this year.