Fowler Earns Pair of National Honors

Oskaloosa–Piper Fowler (Fr., Cleveland, Tenn., Psychology) closed out her first collegiate season by receiving two prestigious national awards.

Fowler was first named the recipient of WIN Magazine’s Women’s Schalles Award, while soon thereafter she garnered The Open Mat NAIA Women’s Freshman of the Year laurel.

The Schalles Award is given to the nation’s top collegiate pinner. Of her 31 wins, 16 came via fall, including pinning her way through the NAIA National Championship in March. En route to her 180-pound national title, Fowler had four falls in a combined seven minutes and 18 seconds.

The Open Mat Freshman of the Year accolade came after she went 31-4 this past year, including the 16 falls and 11 technical falls. Fowler finished the season on a 10-match winning streak with her last seven victories coming via fall at either nationals or before that at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.

Fowler is the first William Penn women’s wrestler to win either accolade.