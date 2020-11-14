Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

City of Oskaloosa

City facilities available by appointment only beginning 11/16/2020

Beginning Monday, November 16, 2020, city buildings including but not limited to City Hall, Fire Station, and the Street Shop will be closed to walk-in traffic.

Customers may enter city facilities by appointment only, wearing a facemask, and following minimum social distancing requirements.
Masks will be made available to members of the public if needed.
Staff are available to conduct business with the public online or by telephone, including payments for services.
The Police Department remains closed to the public and the Library will continue by appointment only, or as modified by the Library Board of Trustees.
City Council meetings will be conducted online and by teleconference until at least January 4, 2021.

Posted by on Nov 14 2020. Filed under Local News.

