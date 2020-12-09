Oskaloosa News Recap For December 9th, 2020

National and World News

Apparis has partnered with Juicy Couture to release a modern take on Juicy tracksuits.

A statement on the collab reads: “A 2020 twist on a 2000s staple: Apparis meets Juicy to create their first ever faux fur tracksuit. Ultra soft. Uniquely bold. Classically chic.”

The suits come in the iconic Juicy pink, as well as a jet black, and are made out of vegan faux fur with Juicy accents such as an embroidered logo and black rhinestone capped draw cords.

###

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The BBC reports that around 800k doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the immunization program.

WORTH NOTING: The second dose went to none other than William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Warwickshire, a county northwest of London that is believed to be his namesake’s birth place.

###

A teacher in Oregon has been placed on administrative leave after a video of her screaming at a group of anti-lockdown protestors went viral.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, shows the woman flipping the bird at protesters and screaming, “[Eff] you! I am a teacher! I teach students! My student’s families are dying!”

The school district has opened an investigation into the incident.

###

A politically correct Santa told a young boy that he would not bring him the toy Nerf gun that he asked for because guns are bad.

The child’s mom posted a video of the incident on Facebook in which the Santa could be heard saying “No, no guns.” The boy is then seen bawling in his mother’s arms.

Those who viewed the video had strong opinions about the “woke” Santa writing: “Leftists are monsters!” and “Havnt [sic] kids been through enough this year? I give the mom credit because I would have caused a scene.”

###

A man was attacked by a shark while surfing off the Oregon Coast last weekend.

Other surfers who witnessed the attack were able to help the man out of the water and carry him to the parking lot where first responders arrived.

The surfer is expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries to one of his legs.

According to a shark attack database, the last attack at Seaside Cove occurred in 2011. There have only been 28 recorded shark attacks in Oregon in almost 200 years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

###

On Tuesday, FDA scientists revealed that Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is “highly effective and poses no safety risks.”

The findings were laid out in a 53-page report that will be presented at a meeting Thursday to determine if the vaccine can be authorized for emergency use in the US.

In summary the FDA found: The shot is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection after two doses. Its effectiveness is the same regardless of the recipient’s age, gender, race or ethnicity.

No serious safety concerns were raised and the most common side effects reported include: headaches, muscle pain, chills, fatigue and pain at the injection site.

###

Conservationists are feeling hopeful after finding a lone surviving pygmy possum on a South Australian island that was ravaged by bushfires this past summer.

Ecologist Pat Hodgens, who works for the Kangaroo Island for Wildlife, told The Guardian that the “miniature mammals were feared to have been wiped out.”

Hodgen’s team released the creature back into the still-recovering bushland with hopes there are more out there.

###

A conspiracy theorist is convinced Jeffrey Epstein is alive and well in New Mexico.

Despite the convicted pedophile’s suicide in a Manhattan jail cell last year, someone posted a YouTube video claiming that he was spotted “alive and well” at his ranch in New Mexico.

The clip shows a man in a red truck – presumably Epstein — while the narrator of the clip says “Epstein must have rode off into the sunset after faking his death.”

###

Fourteen officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood have been suspended or fired after an independent investigation revealed a “toxic culture” that fueled “sexual harassment and failed to protect female soldiers from harm.”

The investigation was prompted by the death of 25 soldiers at the base, who died by suicide, homicide or accidents. One of those being the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy stated that the blame falls solely on the “leadership” at the base and several new policy changes have and will be implemented because of it.

###

Tuesday’s trading session saw the Dow add 104 points, the Nasdaq gain 62 points and the S&P climb 10 points. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closed at new records.

Although futures indicated a possible correction for the day ahead, investors became bullish on renewed vaccine news. Patients in the UK began receiving Pfizer’s product as the country prioritizes elderly and certain healthcare workers.

Boeing Company delivered its first 737 Max in nearly two years on Tuesday to United Airlines. The plane manufacturer’s share price sank slightly by 0.7 percent on the day.

###

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t bullish about the $908 billion covid relief package that’s gaining bipartisan support.

He says his narrower package, which he’s been negotiating over for months, reauthorizes Paycheck Protection Program funds for small businesses and allocates government money for vaccine distribution — and those are all items Democrats want covered, which makes it inherently bipartisan.

The sticking points fundamentally remain along party lines: Republicans want blanket liability insurance for businesses and Democrats are pushing for supplemental funding for state and local governments.

WORTH NOTING: Neither package has further direct payments to American citizens.

###

The Supreme Court will not hear the case calling for the state of Pennsylvania to reject mail-in ballots or to allow state lawmakers to select electors for the forthcoming Electoral College vote.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Great Christmas Light Fight / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical / NBC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• SEAL Team / CBS / 8:00 pm

• I Can See Your Voice / FOX / 8:00 pm

• S.W.A.T. / CBS / 9:00 pm

• For Life / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

Trending

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline

2. “Deadly Cross,” James Patterson

3. “The Awakening,” Nora Roberts

4. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks

5. “Daylight,” David Baldacci

NONFICTION:

1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama

2. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey

3. “Dolly Parton, Songteller,” Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann

4. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

5. “Modern Warriors,” Pete Hegseth

###

Showbiz News

Lifetime and KFC have come together to create a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie.

Set to premiere this coming weekend, “A Recipe For Seduction” takes television commercials to a new level. The mini-movie features a young heiress who struggles to choose between a rich suitor selected by her mother and the new house chef, Harland Sanders, who offers his 11 herbs and spices secret recipe.

Sanders is played by Mario Lopez.

###

Jeremy Irons has signed on to star in “Gucci.”

As previously announced, Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995.

They join Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott.

###

NBC is developing “No Stone Unturned,” a drama based on Steve Jackson’s book of the same name.

The show will follow the NecroSearch international investigation team – a group of the nation’s top scientists, specialists and behaviorists – as they use the latest technology and most advanced techniques to solve “unsolvable” crimes outside the justice system, according to Deadline.

###

The CW has renewed two of its alternative series: “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “World’s Funniest Animals.”

The shows were among four alternative series on the network’s “pandemic-proof” Fall 2020 lineup.

There has been no decision yet on the other two series: “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Masters of Illusion.”

###

Queen Latifah will star in and executive produce Netflix thriller “End of the Road.”

The plot follows a widow named Brenda who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life. They end up in the New Mexico dessert, where they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

###

Charlamagne tha God has signed a new five-year deal with iHeartRadio.

The deal means that he will continue to host the nationally syndicated “The Breakfast Club,” which he has done for the past 10 years.

As for why he chose to stay with iHeart when so many other offers were on the table, Charlamagne told Page Six, “It’s a great partnership and great partnerships are very hard to find.”

Financial details of the deal were not revealed.

###

Andy Cohen is excited about a “shift” on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” (if/when the show returns).

While Cohen said he is sad about a handful of original cast member exiting the show – including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright – he is looking forward to focusing on the stories of the remaining cast members.

Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Sheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are all set to return.

###

Darius Rucker is joining a list of star-studded investors looking to bring an MLB team to Nashville.

In a press release, Rucker said: “Nashville is already a great home to several professional sports teams, and I believe baseball is the next step in continuing Nashville’s reputation as one of the greatest cities in the United States.”

The initiative, led by Music City Baseball, has already received investment support from artists such as Justin Timberlake, Luke Combs and Kane Brown.

###

Howard Stern has inked a five-year deal with Sirius XM.

The agreement will extend the 66-year-old’s hosting gig, which he started 15 years ago.

While no financial details were shared, his previous five-year contracts saw him earning between $80 million and $100 million a year.

###

Olivia Jade has finally spoken about the college admissions scandal, which landed both of her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli behind bars.

The 21-year-old appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Tuesday, where she said she “felt so ashamed and embarrassed” about the whole ordeal. She explained that the entire situation has been “eye-opening” because “a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, so when it was all happening, it didn’t feel wrong.”

Olivia also shared that she hasn’t spoken to her parents since they’ve entered prison this fall because of a COVID-19 quarantine rule.

###

Sports

The New York Jets have fired their defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The move comes after his ill-advised, all-out blitz failed during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams was sacked by head coach Adam Gase.

Assistant head coach Frank Bush will fill in as interim defensive coordinator.

###

Day of the Year

Christmas Card Day

Green Monday

International Anti-Corruption Day

National Pastry Day

Weary Willie Day

National Llama Day

International Day of Veterinary Medicine

World Techno Day

###

On This Date

1835 – The Army of the Republic of Texas takes control of San Antonio, which was then a Mexican territory.

Texas was not yet a state and fighting with Mexico for its independence.

The victory ended four days of fighting, with Santa Ana and his Mexican army suffering severe casualties. But Santa Ana would have his revenge in March of the following year at the Alamo.

###

1861 – Congress convenes a task force to oversee military progress in the Civil War.

It was called the War Committee, formed after the Battle of Ball’s Bluff in October, to function as a check against potentially poor administrative decisions in the waging of war.

Not surprisingly, the war committee was frequently at odds with Lincoln’s administration, second-guessing and micromanaging many of his decisions. They were responsible for leaking secret to the media and fomenting distrust between Union generals.

###

1968 – The first Graphical User Interface of a computer debuts at Stanford University in California.

It was complete with a mouse and two-way video conferencing.

The whole computer was larger than most TV sets at the time.

###

1983 – “Scarface” premieres across the country.

It tells the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant to Florida who makes all kinds of money selling cocaine.

The bloody flick would earn more than $45 million domestically in its initial run.

###

1992 – The first American Marines land in Somalia to help quell a civil war that had killed thousands from battle and another 300,000 from starvation and malnutrition.

The American force consisted of nearly 2,000 Marines.

Fighting continued until March 1994, when President Clinton ordered the troops’ withdrawal.

###

2018 – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady breaks Peyton Manning’s record for most touchdown passes in NFL history.

The milestone was reached with 3 TD passes in a 34-33 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

The record includes TD’s thrown in regular season and post-season.

###

Birthdays

McKayla Maroney – American gymnast – 25

Eric Bledsoe – NBA player – 31

Simon Helberg – TV actor, “The Big Bang Theory”, “Evan Almighty” – 40

Tré Cool – American musician, Green Day – 48

Lori Greiner – entrepreneur, “Shark Tank” – 51

Kurt Angle – wrestler – 52

John Malkovich – movie actor, “Of Mice and Men”, “Con Air” – 67

Dick Butkus – former NFL linebacker – 78

Judi Dench – movie actress, “Skyfall”, “Victoria & Abdul” – 86

Born On This Date

Bob Hawke – 23rd Prime Minister of Australia – 1929 (d. 2019)

Redd Foxx – American actor, “Sanford and Son”, “Harlem Nights” – 1922 (d. 1991)

Kirk Douglas – American actor, “Spartacus”, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” – 1916 (d. 2020)

Broderick Crawford – American actor, “All the King’s Men”, “The Fastest Gun Alive” – 1911 (d. 1986)

Margaret Hamilton – American actress, “The Wizard of Oz”, “13 Ghosts” – 1902 (d. 1985)

###

Deaths

Chuck Yeager has died.

The most famous test pilot of his generation — the first to break the sound barrier — passed away Monday in a Los Angeles hospital.

Yeager flew more than 150 military aircraft, logging more than 10,000 hours. His signal achievement occurred when he flew 43,000 feet above the Mojave Desert, creating history’s first sonic boom. He hit a speed of 700 miles an hour, breaking the sound barrier and dispelling the long-held fear that any plane flying beyond the speed of sound would be torn apart.

He was 97-years-old.

###