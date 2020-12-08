2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Mahaska Chamber and Development Group

2021 Eggs and Issues

The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group continues to assist local businesses and citizens in communicating their concerns and discussing issues with our city, county, state and health representatives during the annual Eggs & Issues. This year we are holding the series virtually, so we ask that you reach out to the Chamber with topics you would like addressed during the event or stop by Smokey Row to drop off your questions in the box located at the Mahaska Chamber information board. We are excited to have Ken Allsup with Oskaloosa News to facilitate the discussion. The forums will be shared on Osky News and The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group Facebook page. We also are joining with MCG to broadcast the discussion on Channel 7.

Eggs and Issues will be the following dates at 8:30 am:

a. January 9, Local Health Professionals

b. January 23, State Representatives

c. February 13, City and County Representatives

d. February 27, State Representatives

e. March 13, Mahaska Chamber Representatives

f. March 27, State Representatives

Again please contact the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email chamber@mahaskachamber.org with any topics you want addressed at any of these events.