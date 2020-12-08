Oskaloosa News Recap For December 4th, 2020

Local News

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

2020 Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade

Lone rangers: Number of state park officers declines despite growth in visitors

Elvis Has Left The Building

‘Light The Night’ Starts A New Tradition At Mahaska Health

Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvement

Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

William Penn Beats Baker for First Time

Hargrove Garners First Weekly Honor

Team Effort Lifts Statesmen Over Graceland

Huge Second Quarter Pushes WPU Past Graceland

Deviska Collects First-Team Recognition, Two Others on Third Team

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

One person has died while 200 others have been hospitalized with a mystery illness in southern India.

The unidentified illness was detected over the weekend, with patients experiencing nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, according to physicians.

The BBC reports that officials are investigating the cause of the illness, which has swept through areas already hit hard by the coronavirus. The outlet noted that all patients tested negative for COVID.

###

President Trump honored college wrestling legend Dan Gable with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The 72-year-old is believed to be the first person from the sport of wrestling to receive the honor. Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst attended the ceremony.

Gable is considered to be one of the greatest American wrestlers of all time, he was a two-time national champion at Iowa State and won the gold medal at the 1972 Munich Games. He also won gold at the World Wrestling Championships in 1971.

###

The new trading week began with mixed results on Monday as the Nasdaq gained 55 points, but the Dow lost 148 points and the S&P tumbled 7 points.

Investors continue to bet on a scaled back virus economic stimulus package to pass both chambers in congress before the December 11th deadline. The 908 billion dollar package excludes direct cash payments to all Americans.

Tesla added more than 7 percent on Monday as it became the sixth company to ever attain a 600 billion dollar valuation.

###

The US has reported an additional one million new coronavirus cases in just five days.

According to the John Hopkins University database, 1,000,882 news case of COVID were recorded from last Thursday to Sunday, bringing the nation’s overall total to more than 14.6 million since the beginning of the crisis.

###

Chicago saw another violent weekend with at least four deaths and 32 people wounded in shootings across the city.

In one attack, a man was fatally shot on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers found the male unresponsive in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. No arrests have been made in connection to the death.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl and three men were wounded after a man opened fired on them from across the street. The teen was struck in the leg and elbow, while two of the men were shot in the leg and the third was hit in the face and arm. The latter is listed in serious condition at a local area hospital.

The shootings come after a violent Thanksgiving Day weekend that saw at least 37 victims, including nine who succumbed to their injuries.

###

The San Diego Unified School District is offering professional development for teachers to take part in “white privilege” training.

As part of the training, teachers must admit that their “unconscious bias is perpetuating racial superstructures.” They must also “acknowledge that they are living on land that was stolen from Native Americans” and are told they are “upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.”

To complete the training, teachers must commit to becoming “antiracist” in the classroom.

###

There are conflicting reports surrounding the death of a man found in a rural Texas area.

A medical examiner determined that Christopher Allen Whiteley, was “attacked by a wild animal, possibly a mountain lion,” according to a news release. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, however, said they found “no evidence of a predatory attack…at the location.”

The Hood Country Sheriff’s Office stated that despite having two different reports, they will stand by the M.E.’s findings, “that rule out a suicide and a homicide on the death in question.”

###

A fourth monolith has been discovered on the Isle of Wright.

The mysterious metal object was spotted by a man out walking his dog, who said the three-sided object stood about 10 feet tall.

The mystifying monoliths have stirred worldwide speculation since they began cropping up, first in a Utah dessert, then a hill in Romania and finally last week atop a mountain in Atascadero, California.

###

The four Americans “held captive” in the British Virgin Islands have been released.

John Hines, Lynee Ann Hines, Nicholas Cancro and Jeanne McKinnon were taken into custody by BVI officials last month after they “accidentally” sailed into their territorial waters.

The Americans were placed in mandatory quarantine at a local hotel as part of COVID preventative measures. On day 12, they pleaded guilty to illegal entry and each paid a $1,000 fine.

###

A jogger in Australia was attacked by a kangaroo over the weekend and officials think it was because of her perfume.

Tracy Noonan told an Australia radio station that the kangaroo followed her as she ran, even jumping three fences to get closer to her. While trying to flee, Noonan said she felt the kangaroo hit her in the back, causing her to fall to the ground.

Noonan said she was able to run to a neighboring home where she stayed until she was sure her attacker had left.

A local park ranger later told Noonan that her perfume – from Sarah Jessica Parker’s collection – was perhaps the reason that the animal took such an interest in her.

###

Joe Biden told reporters he’ll name his nominee for Secretary of Defense on Friday.

Many voices in the Democrat party are calling on Biden to nominate either the first Black or female Secretary of Defense.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• NCIS / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Bachelorette / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• NFL: Cowboys @ Ravens / FOX / 7:00 pm

• FBI / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Transplant / NBC / 8:00 pm

• FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Big Sky / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Transplant / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, who have collaborated on at least one movie together in each of the last three decades, teased that they will keep the tradition alive in the 2020s.

Sandler and Barrymore starred together in “The Wedding Singer” (1998), “50 First Dates” (2003) and “Blended” (2014).

WORTH NOTING: Both have ties to Netflix, so chances are good that a future flick could land there.

###

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has reached the number one spot on the UK’s The Official Big Top 40 chart for the first time.

The single’s previous highest position on the UK chart was number six, which it hit in 2011.

###

Christian Borle and Michael Potts are to set to appear opposite Michael Sheen and Tom Payne on the second season of FOX’s serial killer drama, “Prodigal Son.”

The series follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of “The Surgeon” (Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Now a profiler for the NYPD, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses the same methods of killing.

Borle will play Friar Pete, who has been ejected from his church for extremist views, while Potts will portray Dr. Brandon Marsh, therapist to Bright’s father, according to Variety.

Season 2 is set to premiere on January 12.

###

Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Leslie Jones will appear in Charlie Booker’s Netflix comedy event special, “Death To 2020.”

The spoof documentary will juxtapose footage of real-life events from this year with fictitious “renowned” experts passing comment on what occurred.

Hugh Grant will also star in the comedy.

###

Chelsea Alden is joining the 11th and final season of Showtime’s hit series “Shameless.”

The “13 Reasons Why” actress will play Tish, who works as a cashier at a furniture store where Carl Gallagher, played by Ethan Cutkosky, rescues her from an irate customer.

According to Deadline, it will be a recurring role.

###

POST MALONE has released his fifth collaboration with Crocs.

The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II is available in two colors, one pink and the other black with a pink interior. Both styles also feature a chunky outsole, backstraps and Post-branded rivets and lanyard clips, according to the press release.

The pricetag on the kicks is $59.99.

###

MIKE ROWE is gearing up to launch a new series titled “Six Degrees with Mike Rowe” on Discovery’s new streaming service, Discovery+.

In the six-episode series, Rowe “transports himself back in time to some of the most major moments in history” and explores unique stories that not only impacted those moments, but play a role in our world today, according to Deadline.

The series will premiere with the launch of the platform on January 4.

###

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalogue back to Universal Music Group.

The agreement covers the copyrights to 600 of the 79-year-old’s tracks spanning his six-decade career.

Dylan got an estimated $300 million in the deal, according to The Telegraph.

###

Marvel is releasing a new comic book that celebrates some real-life superheroes: nurses.

In collaboration with the Allegheny Health Network, and the advertising agency Doner, Marvel has created a comic book called, “The Vitals: True Nurse Stories,” based on real-life experiences of nurses in 13 hospitals in Western Pennsylvania.

The comic books will be distributed at AHN hospitals and are also available digitally on Marvel.com.

###

A Salt-N-Pepa biopic is in the works at Lifetime.

The movie details Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton’s transformation from Queensborough Community College students to hip-hop superstars. It follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience groundbreaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for female rappers to follow, Deadline reports.

GG Townson and Laila Odom will play James and Denton in the flick.

###

Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed their first loss of the season yesterday.

The Washington Football team beat the undefeated Steelers 23-17.

Washington’s record sits at 5-7, while Pittsburgh is now 11-1.

###

Day of the Year

National Brownie Day

Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day

Toilet Paper Appreciation Day

###

On This Date

1863 – President Lincoln publicly outlines his plan to reunite the country in the waning months of the Civil War.

The Union was poised for victory, and Lincoln knew it would be wise to draw up plans to reunite the states he fought to keep united.

The plan called for pardoning those rebelling against the United States, especially the Confederate leaders.

Many southerners were on board with the plan, as they knew defeat was coming.

###

1881 – A freak fire accident at a theater in Vienna, Austria kills 620 and injures a couple hundred.

The theater was home to many popular operas; serving as great evening entertainment for Austria’s rich and affluent.

With the house packed, a stagehand went to light the gas lights above the stage, and in turn ignited some of the cloud props hanging over the stage.

The entire building went up in flames.

###

1940 – The Bears and Redskins face off in one of the most lopsided NFL championship games ever played.

The Bears beat the Redskins 73-0. It was the largest margin of defeat in NFL history.

The first touchdown was scored within a minute of play, and the Bears never looked back. By halftime Chicago was up 28-0.

###

1941 – The US House nearly-unanimously votes to enter World War II.

The only dissenter was Jeanette Rankin of Montana. She was the first woman elected to Congress. As a Pacifist, she could not in religious conscience agree to send soldiers to war.

She also voted against entering World War I.

###

1980 – Former Beatle John Lennon is shot dead in New York City.

While entering his home in Manhattan, Mark David Chapan put 4 slugs in the artist with a .38-caliber revolver.

Lennon died on the way to the hospital. Chapman went without a fight — he stayed at the scene until police arrived to arrest him.

###

1993 – President Clinton signs the North American Free Trade Agreement into law, seeking greater economic cooperation between the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The agreement got rid of many of the tariffs and trade restrictions that made selling goods between the countries increasingly difficult.

The agreement went into effect January 1st the following year.

###

2010 – SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

With the launch, SpaceX – headed by Elon Musk – becomes the first privately held company to successfully launch, orbit and recover a spacecraft.

###

Birthdays

AnnaSophia Robb – Actress, “Race to Witch Mountain” – 27

Nicki Minaj – eccentric singer – 38

Sinead O’Connor – singer – 54

Teri Hatcher – actress, “Desperate Housewives” – 56

Kim Basinger – Actress, LA Confidential – 67

Born On This Date

Jim Morrison – The Doors singer – 1943 (d.1971)

David Carradine – American Kung Fu actor – 1936 (d. 2009)

Sammy Davis Jr – Rat Pack singer – 1925 (d. 1990)

James Thurber – cartoonist – 1894 (d. 1961)

Mary Queen of Scots – English royalty – 1542 (d. 1587)

###

Deaths

Shirley Skinner Williams has died.

The mom of TV personality Wendy Williams passed away weeks ago, Wendy revealed on her show Monday. She did not reveal the cause of death.

It is unknown how old Shirley was.

###

Michael Marion has died.

Marion’s wife, “Today” contributor Bobbie Thomas, revealed Monday that he passed away “following problems involving several organ systems.”

He was 42.

###