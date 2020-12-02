Oskaloosa News Recap For December 2nd, 2020

Local News

‘Light The Night’ Starts A New Tradition At Mahaska Health

Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

Oskaloosa Police Department To Partner With Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Looks To Become Certified 2nd Congressional Winner

COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvement

Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

United Way Hands Out Winter Coats

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

Hargrove Garners First Weekly Honor

Team Effort Lifts Statesmen Over Graceland

Huge Second Quarter Pushes WPU Past Graceland

Deviska Collects First-Team Recognition, Two Others on Third Team

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

Mayor Jenny Durkan plans to sign a new city budget that will reduce funding for Seattle police officers by 18%, despite the fact that homicides in the city are reaching record highs.

Council members voted last week to cut spending for police training, overtime and to eliminate dozens of vacant positions within the Seattle Police Department. They also voted to transfer parking enforcement officers, mental-health workers and 911 dispatchers out of the department.

The plans come as the city marked its 55th murder of the year Monday.

###

A 16-year-old Wisconsin high school student died over Thanksgiving break of a coronavirus-related illness.

Isai Morocho, a junior at Madison East High School, died with “COVID pneumonia,” according to his father, Milton Morocho.

Milton told Miwisconsin that his son was sick, but did not exhibit any respiratory symptoms that are commonly seen with the virus and had tested negative for COVID at the hospital days before his death.

###

An analysis of 4.4 million US students in grades 3-8 found that compared to last year, they scored an average of 5 to 10 percentile points lower in math, with those in grades three, four and five experiencing the largest drop.

According to the NWEA, a research based non-profit organization that creates academic assessments, math skills – or deficits – carry over into the next year; meaning that setbacks due to the coronavirus shutdowns could potentially follow students through the rest of their academic years.

###

Some chapters of the Black Lives Matter movement are “revolting” against the organization.

Ten local chapters issued a statement this week outlining their concerns citing a “lack of accountability,” a lack of financial transparency” and “a lack of financial support” from its leaders.

In June, the Daily Caller reported that the BLM Global Network spent millions between July 2017 and June 2019 on consultants and staff compensation. Those “figures don’t show other types of financial support given to local BLM chapters,” BLM Global Network Managing Director Kailee Scales told the news outlet.

###

Quibi is dead.

As of yesterday, the Quibi app is no longer operable – marking the quick and quiet end to Jeffrey Katzenberg’s $1.75 billion quest to take over a piece of the streaming pie.

The Quibi app will remain on users’ devices until they delete it.

###

Kim Jong Un and his family have reportedly been given an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

According to a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest, “The Kims were vaccinated within the last two to three weeks” with a vaccine candidate “suppled by the Chinese government.”

There are at least three Chinese companies developing a vaccine including: Sinophram Group, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSinoBio. It is unclear which company supplied the Kims with the vaccine.

###

Close to half of the nation’s workforce could be less than a month away from losing access to paid leave programs aimed to help slow the coronavirus spread.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act – passed in the early days of the crisis – required most employers to give workers up to two weeks of sick days at full pay if they contracted the virus and an additional 12-weeks of leave at two-thirds pay to care for children whose schools were closed.

The programs are due to expire at the end of December, meaning nearly 90 million people will lose those benefits, according to Politico.

###

A phallic-shaped sculpture is missing from a German mountainside where it first appeared several years ago.

Local media reports that officers from the town of Kempten are investigating the disappearance, although it remains unknown if an actual crime has been committed.

The almost 7-foot-tall sculpture appears to have been chopped down over the weekend.

Local legend says the sculpture, which has become a hotspot destination for hikers in recent years, was made as a prank birthday present and then hauled up the mountain and left for all to enjoy.

###

A group of four Americans claim they are being “held hostage” in a British Virgin Island hotel room after they “accidentally” sailed into the territory’s waters – which is prohibited during the COVID crisis.

Lynn Hines, of South Carolina, told news station WJLA that she, her husband and two friends realized about a mile too late that they had sailed into forbidden seas and when they tried to turn around, they were met by Customs agents.

Hines told the outlet that their passports and the boat’s documentation were seized and they were told they would be fined for “entering the country illegally.”

The US State Department is aware of the matter and is providing assistance.

###

Tuesday kicked off a new trading month with positive momentum as the Dow added 185 points, the Nasdaq surged 156 points and the S&P rose 40 points.

Strong market performance was achieved during the session despite weaker than forecasted manufacturing data. Boeing climbed 1.2 percent while United States Steel increased 6.2 percent.

Long-term interest rates spiked which generally indicates anticipation of future increased economic demand and inflation. Banks, which profit from the increasing rates, saw gains as a result.

###

Joe Biden will formally nominate Janet Yellen to head the US Treasury during his administration — and she has a big agenda.

During an announcement event Tuesday, Yellen said she’ll leverage her position to address “gender disparities” and the “climate crisis” … in case you were wondering what the role of the nation’s core financial institution should be.

###

Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday that the FBI has not seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud connected to last month’s election.

The announcement drew the ire of Trump supporters, who across social media accused Barr of being an anti-Trump Deep Stater.

###

There could be hope for another economic relief package before the end of the year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi resumed talks with Steve Mnuchin Tuesday.

At the same time, a bipartisan group of legislators pitched legislation that would provide $300 in weekly unemployment assistance and reopen the Paycheck Protection Program.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Goldbergs / ABC / 7:00 pm

• 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center / NBC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• American Housewife / ABC / 7:30 pm

• SEAL Team / CBS / 8:00 pm

• The Conners / ABC / 8:00 pm

• black-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

• For Life / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

YouTube released their list of Top Trending Videos of 2020.

Topping the list was Dave Chappelle’s “8:46” segment, which appeared on “Netflix is a Joke” back in June. The clip, titled after the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck, addressed Floyd’s death and criticized media coverage surrounding the incident.

Rounding out the Top 10 Trending Videos:

2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder – Mark Rober

3. First Debate Cole Open – SNL

4. We Broke Up. – jeffrreestar

5. I Bought the World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) – Mr. Beast

6. I’m Coming Out. – NikkieTutorials

7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE – Dream

8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes – NBC

9. Quarantine Stereotypes

10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 – SomeGoodNews

###

Peter Dinklage will star in the new flick, “Toxic Avenger.”

A reimagined version of the 1984 action comedy hit, the movie centers around a struggling man who gets pushed into a vat of toxic waste, transforming him into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from forces of corruption and greed.

###

All references to Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant have been removed from the “Saved By The Bell” reboot, following social media backlash.

As previously reported, the series was bashed by Gomez’s fans after one episode featured two jokes about the transplant.

The newly edited version is already streaming on NBC’s Peacock, according to TMZ.

###

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is seeking $436k in monthly spousal and child support after an LA county judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of their two children River, 6, and Remington, 4.

Blackstock has already asked for $2 million in attorney fees.

The monetary request comes after Clarkson filed for divorce in June after seven years of marriage.

###

David Chang, the celebrity chef who recently won big on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” is using the money to help those in need.

Chang is giving his million-dollar prize earnings to the Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization that provides emergency funds for employees and business owners in the hospitality industry, according to Variety.

###

Jake Choi has joined the cast of ABC’s “American Housewife.”

According to Variety, he will play J.D., a recent divorcee and aspiring father who becomes fast friends with Katie (Katy Mixon) and Tami (Holly Robinson Peete).

Choi will appear in the series next year.

###

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Dallas” will return for Season 5 in January.

Returning for the new season are housewives: Brandi Redmond, D’ANDRA SIMMONS, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Stephanie Hollman. New housewife and physician Tiffany Moon will also appear.

###

History Channel is developing a pair of drama miniseries.

The first, titled “The Plague Year,” focuses on 1665 London, during one of the all-time worst outbreaks of the Bubonic Plague.

The second project is “The Donner Party,” based on the story of pioneer James Reed, his family and a wagon train of migrants drawn to a better life out west.

###

“The Undoing” made HBO history as the network’s first original series to grow consistently week over week.

Also, the series finale saw 3 million viewers, becoming the most watched night of viewing for an HBO original series since the Season 2 finale of “Big Little Lies” in 2019.

SIDE NOTE: Viewership of “The Undoing” and HBO Max’s original series “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco, helped drive record engagement on the platform, resulting in the largest number of weekly hours watched on HBO Max since its launch, according to Deadline.

###

Introducing Elliot Page.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, shared Tuesday that he is transgender. The 33-year-old made the announcement on social media writing that he feels “lucky” to “be here” and to “have arrived at this place” in his life.

Page also stated he will use he/they pronouns.

###

Sports

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor.

The 23-year-old called out McGregor after beating Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson undercard over the weekend. He went so far as to say that should they meet in the boxing ring, the fight would be “legendary” – much more impressive than the “guy he’s fighting in January.”

As previously reported, McGregor is set to come out of retirement to face Dustin Poirier next month.

###

Day of the Year

National Fritters Day

National Mutt Day

Special Education Day

National Package Protection Day – Wednesday after Thanksgiving

###

On This Date

1804 – Pope Pius VII declares Napoleon Bonaparte “emperor,” and he takes the name Napoleon-the-First. The Pope handed Napoleon his crown, which he put on his own head.

By 1807, Napoleon’s territory reached through Italy and across the Pyrenees. But the power was fleeting. He was ultimately exiled to the Island of Saint Helena, where he died in May 1821.

###

1845 – President Polk addresses Congress, calling for further Westward Expansion in the spirit of the Monroe Doctrine.

James Monroe, who was Polk’s predecessor in the White House, argued to remove European influences in the country and surrounding territory. Both presidents were for a strong, aggressive nation responsible for its own future without the help of European superpowers.

Polk’s policy agenda included acquiring California and making the southern border of the US the Rio Grande River.

Obviously, both policies were rather successful.

###

1961 – Fidel Castro publicly explains his support for Marxist-Leninist philosophy.

This came on the heels of his increasingly strained relations with the US, and Castro wanted the world to know just whose side he was on. While some at the time thought the dictator was just stunting so that the Soviets would support him, Castro remained a staunch communist throughout his years of control.

Castro held on to power until 2006, when his younger brother Raul took the reins of Cuba.

###

1997 – Man-centric chick flick “Good Will Hunting” premieres in Los Angeles.

It was the movie that shot Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to overnight stardom in Hollywood. The pair won Best Screenplay at the Oscars the following year.

Both actors had taken large roles in acting, but were not the household names they are today. Robin Williams won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

###

2001 – Energy giant Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The move instigated one of the largest corporate scandals to ever rock the US.

Enron got in trouble for its creative — and illegal — accounting practices that defrauded shareholders and employees. The company’s stock price dropped from $90 a share in mid-2000 to less than a dollar by December 2001.

###

Birthdays

Aaron Rogers – Green Bay Packers QB- 37

Britney Spears -singer – 39

Nelly Furtado – “I’m Like a Bird” singer – 42

Monica Seles – tennis pro – 47

Lucy Liu – actress, “Charlie’s Angels” – 52

Cathy Lee Crosby – host, “That’s Incredible” – 76

Born On This Date

Gianni Versace – designer – 1946 (d. 1997)

Charles Ringling – of the circus fame – 1863 (d. 1926)

Georges Seurat – French painter – 1859 (d. 1891)

###

Deaths

Abby Dalton has died.

The actress, known for her roles in the 1960’s sitcom “The Joey Bishop Show” and on the 1980’s soap “Falcon Crest,” passed away last week after a long illness.

She was 88.

###