United Way Hands Out Winter Coats

Oskaloosa, Iowa – With the temperature being near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon, it made it almost humorous to be giving away winter coats.

For most of us, we know that the warm weather won’t last, and before long, we will all be digging out of snow and bracing against the cold winter winds.

Michella Friesen, Executive Director at United Way of Mahaska County, was busy helping to sort and straighten up the tables.

The coats were available for anyone needing one. There were also a few hats and boots available.

The winter coat drive has been a part of the community for most of the past decade and has had different volunteer organizations helping the United Way over that time.

This year, the two-day event was the only opportunity to get a winter coat free of charge.