Oskaloosa News Recap For December 18th, 2020

National and World News

Stocks continued to climb on Thursday as the Dow added 148 points, the Nasdaq gained 106 points and the S&P increased 21 points.

Markets and investors continue to bet heavily on a new economic stimulus package reportedly valued at 908 billion dollars. Congressional leaders on both sides say a deal imminent.

New first time jobless claims data missed expectations for the second week in a row. Initial claimants totaled 885,000 while 818,000 were forecast.

###

Winter Storm Gail hit NYC midweek bringing about a foot of snow and freezing rain to the area. Temperatures dropped to 27 degrees and winds reached up to 35 mph.

The harsh conditions delivered another crippling blow to the Big Apple’s restaurant industry as it made dining outdoors – the only option allowed right now – unbearable.

The good news is that the storm is expected to have exited the area by today, with much of the snow melting off this weekend as temps reach 39 degrees.

###

The owl who was freed from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is now the main character of a new children’s book.

Written by T. Troy Kolo, “Rockefeller The Christmas Owl,” is based on the actual events surrounding the adorable owl who stowed away in the 75-foot tree sent to Rockefeller Center in November.

Kolo hopes that Rockefeller’s next journey can be on the big (or small) screen as an animated holiday project.

###

American workers filed 885k applications for unemployment benefits last week amid the latest wave of COVID related lockdowns.

The numbers bring the total jobless claims during the crisis to approximately 71.4 million.

The number has remained above the pre-pandemic record for 39 straight weeks.

###

The price of Bitcoin surged past $20k, hitting a new record this week.

The cryptocurrency rose 7.2 percent to hit the all-time high just two weeks after posting its last record peak on Dec. 1, according to CoinDesk.

The outlet reports that the value of the cryptocurrency has nearly tripled this year as investors become increasingly optimistic that it will be a more widely used payment method in the near future.

###

The six men who allegedly conspired to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris, and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta were each accused of conspiracy to plan an abduction beginning in June 2020. They were arrested in October.

The indictment reads: “The object of the conspiracy was to unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap, abduct and carry away, and hold for ransom and reward, or otherwise, the Governor of the State of Michigan.”

Each faces up to life in prison.

###

An ICU nurse is recovering after contracting COVID for a second time.

Tanna Ingraham, who first tested positive for the virus in June, said the second time around hit her “a lot harder and a lot quicker.”

Ingraham told a Houston ABC news outlet that she had a fever and had to be treated by a nurse. She added that she was so sick the second time around that she “doesn’t remember spending a week in the hospital.”

For now, she will recover at home and once better, Ingraham said she will return to the ICU.

###

The FDA is allowing doctors to use extra doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

An FDA spokesperson revealed that a single vial of the vaccine may contain up to seven doses. The vials were previously believed to contain only five doses, leading some pharmacists to discard what was leftover because “guidance on what to do it with it was unclear,” according to Politico.

The outlet reports that the use of overfill from the vials means that the US’s supply could increase by up to 40% — bumping the initial 2.9 million doses that were delivered this week to almost 4 million doses.

Pfizer is on board with allowing administers of the vaccine to use it all.

###

Imagine joining a dating app and getting paired with your most compatible match only to find out that the person is none other than your own brother.

That is exactly what happened to Brooke Averick.

The 24-year-old posted a TikTok video revealing how Hinge had updated her list of most compatible users; pointing out one in particular.

In the clip, Averick told her 724K followers “Here he is. Super cute, if you ask me. Brooke and Noah, we think you two should meet.” She continued, “And we agreed. And we are already spending Thanksgiving together, and it’s going well. Let me show you.”

Averick then revealed the “mystery man” sitting beside her and bluntly stated “This is my brother.”

“And it’s for that reason we will be suing Hinge,” she teased.

###

Moderna’s COVID vaccine got a big thumbs up from the FDA yesterday.

Committee members voted 20-0 with one abstention in favor of the vaccine, which is similar to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine.

If it is given the green light for emergency use authorization – which is likely to happen today – the US federal government has already agreed to purchase 100 million doses.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• MacGyver / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Olaf’s Frozen Adventure / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Pac-12 Football Championship / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Shrek the Halls / ABC / 7:30 pm

• Magnum P.I. / CBS / 8:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

• Blue Bloods / CBS / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

These albums are being released today:

Paul McCartney, “McCartney III”

Mumford & Sons, “Delta Diaries”

The Black Keys, “Brothers (Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition)”

###

Hilary Duff has confirmed that the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot is officially off the table.

The actress posted a lengthy note on Instagram this week explaining the situation, writing that despite many conversations, “it isn’t going to happen.”

A spokesperson for Disney told The Post that the show is “on hold – for now.”

###

Alison Roman will not be returning to the New York Times after taking a break from her writing gig following her public bashing of Chrissy Teigen.

The former columnist took to Instagram this week to update followers on her decision writing that she “won’t be returning to NYT Cooking” but is “excited” for her next chapter.

A spokesperson for the New York Times told Page Six “we’re thankful for [Allison’s] work with us.”

Roman’s column was temporarily shelved back in May after the writer bashed Teigen’s trajectory in the food world in an interview with The New Consumer.

###

Wayne Brady is set to star in a new comedy series based on his life.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host is collaborating on the project with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, as well as veteran “Will & Grace” writer-producers Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally.

The show centers around a divorced couple who successfully co-parent in a blended multiracial family.

###

Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy bash will be virtual in 2021.

The gala, which doubles as a salute to industry icons and honors music execs while also providing an evening of star-studded performances will “knock your socks off,” Davis teased.

The event is slated to take place on Jan. 30, the night before the 63rd annual Grammys.

###

Bad Bunny has joined the cast of the upcoming action film “Bullet Train.”

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, will star opposite leading man Brad Pitt.

While little is known about the plot, the Sony flick is said to be based on best-selling Japanese novel, “Maria Beetle.”

###

Five crew members on the “Mission: Impossible” set have quit after Tom Cruise’s X-rated tirade about everyone needing to follow COVID guidelines.

Sources on set told The Sun that “Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public, there has been more anger and several staff have walked.”

As previously reported, Cruise went off on two crew members who he felt violated COVID-19 safety protocols. Sources said the two were standing too close together – in Cruise’s opinion – while looking at a computer screen.

That is when the you-know-what hit the fan.

###

Scott Stapp, the former lead singer of Creed, will play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about Ronald Reagan, titled “Reagan.”

Dennis Quaid will play the former President.

The cast also includes: Penelope Ann Miller, Kevin Dillon and Jon Voight.

###

ABC is in early development on new series, “Pine Valley,” a primetime version of the daytime soap “All My Children.”

“AMC” alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have stepped in to executive produce, along with filmmaker Robert Nixon, son of the late “AMC” creator Agnes Nixon.

“Pine Valley” will feature a new generation of characters and some old favorites. There are currently no deals in place with original cast members but the plan is to invite a number of them to make an appearance, with Ripa and Consuelos also possibly making a cameo.

###

Tina Fey says she helped save a stranded kayaker on the Hudson River.

The “30 Rock” creator tells Jimmy Fallon she and her family rented a house on the Hudson to get out of Manhattan during lockdown and quarantine — and on the first day there heard a voice in the distance calling for help.

She called the cops, who arrived and sprung into action. It turns out the person in distress had flipped a kayak and lost his paddle just upstream from the house.

###

Trending

New to Netflix:

Guest House

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

New to Disney+:

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Buried Truth of the Maya

Dory’s Reef Cam

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

New to Hulu:

The Hero

New to HBO Max:

Wendy

New to Amazon Prime:

Blackbird

###

Sports

Roger Goodell announced this week that vaccinated health care workers will be invited to the Super Bowl as guests of the league.

In a letter to the president of the host committee for Super Bowl LV, the commissioner wrote that he wanted to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic.”

Goodell also took the time to note the importance of vaccinations and mask wearing.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

###

Day of the Year

National Twin Day

National Roast Suckling Pig Day

Answer The Telephone Like Buddy The Elf Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Underdog Day

###

On This Date

1620 – The Mayflower docks for the first time in Plymouth Harbor, in present day Massachusetts. The new settlement would become the Plymouth Colony.

The ship had been in harbor since November 11, while the men on board hammered out the details on how they would govern themselves in the New World.

Before letting everyone onto land, several scouting crews headed out to begin their settlement, collecting firewood and gathering supplies.

50 of the 102 settlers died during the first winter. Their treaty and alliance with Indian Chief Massasoit that Spring would help them not just survive, but thrive in the future.

###

1865 – The House of Representatives passes the 13th Amendment, thus abolishing slavery in America.

It came three years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

###

1912 – One of the oldest remains of human-form bones are found in Sussex, England.

Charles Dawson found two skulls, a canine tooth, and a primitive tool, as well as the fossil teeth of prehistoric animals. Some archeologists have called the discovery the “missing link” between ape and man, dating the remains to one million years ago.

###

1917 – Germany warns that it will continue submarine warfare in the Atlantic Ocean.

It would attack all ships, civilian or otherwise. Three days later, the US formally broke off relations with Germany after the sinking of the American liner Housatonic.

Germany had agreed earlier in fighting to see to the safe removal of all civilians from cargo and passenger ships before torpedoing them. But as victory for the Germans grew farther off, they resumed the despicable policy.

Though no Americans were killed, having been picked up by a British steamer, the attack sharpened resolve to win the first World War.

The war would end in November the following year.

###

1941 – World War II spreads into Hong Kong, when the Japanese invade the island. Just off the coast of China, the island was property of the British Empire.

Thousands were slaughtered. Japanese troops were ordered to take no prisoners. Even soldiers who surrendered peacefully were stabbed to death by bayonet.

The water supply was controlled and the people were threatened of dying by thirst.

On Christmas Day, the British formally surrendered the island.

###

1966 – Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” airs for the 1st time on CBS.

CBS aired the show annually during the Christmas season until 1987 when it was acquired by TBS, which now shows it several times between November and January.

During it’s original release, the cartoon received mixed reviews, but has since been recognized as a classic.

The short film is one of a very few Christmas specials from the 60s to still be shown regularly on TV.

###

2009 – James Cameron’s “Avatar” becomes the highest-grossing film of all time.

It surpassed Cameron’s “Titanic” which held the title for 12 years and remained at the top until being overtaken by “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won three for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

###

Birthdays

Billie Eilish – pop singer – 19

Ashley Benson – TV actress, “Pretty Little Liars”, “13 Going on 30” – 31

Christina Aguilera – pop singer – 40

Josh Dallas – movie actor, “Zootopia”, “Thor” – 42

Katie Holmes – movie actress, “Batman Begins”, “Dawson’s Creek” – 42

Sia – pop singer – 45

Rob Van Dam – wrestler – 50

Casper Van Dien – movie actor, “Starship Troopers”, “Sleepy Hollow” – 52

Stone Cold Steve Austin – wrestler & actor – 56

Brad Pitt – movie actor, “Fight Club”, “Seven” – 57

Ray Liotta – movie actor, “Goodfellas” – 66

Steven Spielberg – movie director, “Jurassic Park”, “Jaws” – 74

Keith Richards – guitarist – 77

Born On This Date

Randy Castillo – American drummer – 1950 (d. 2002)

Betty Grable – American singer, dancer, pin-up girl and actress – 1916 (d. 1973)

Joseph Stalin – Soviet Union leader – 1878 (d. 1953)

Franz Ferdinand – Archduke of Austria – 1863 (d. 1914)

###

Happy Hour

SNOWFLAKE MARTINI

(Courtesy of Delish)

INGREDIENTS:

3 oz. white chocolate liqueur

2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 tbsp. heavy cream

1/2 c. ice

1 lemon wedge, for rim

1/3 c. white sanding sugar, for rim

DIRECTIONS:

Using a lemon wedge, wet the rim of your martini glass.

Dip in sanding sugar until rim is coated.

In a cocktail shaker, combine white chocolate liqueur with vanilla vodka and heavy cream.

Fill shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain mixture into prepared glass and serve.

###

Deaths

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died.

Reports state that the sheriff’s office received a call from someone in need of medical attention – the caller was later identified as Taliaferro. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. While an official cause of death was not shared, a family member told a Baltimore news station that he died of a heart attack.

He was 28.

###