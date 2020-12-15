Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Oskaloosa–A total of 11 awards were earned by the William Penn football team as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division teams were announced Monday.

Three players were selected for first-team recognition, while five more received second-team nods. An additional three individuals took home honorable mentions as well.

The crew helped WPU finish with a 4-3 record (2-1 North) in a shortened campaign.

FIRST TEAM

Senior linebacker Jace Neugebauer (McArthur, Calif., Business Management) collected his second top-team laurel (second award of his career). He ended the fall with 20 tackles (14 solos, 6 assists), including three for loss. Neugebauer, who also had one fumble recovery and one pass breakup, stepped up for the navy and gold and switched to the offensive side of the ball for a few contests to be the team’s starting quarterback. He started on both offense and defense in the final game of the year.

Senior defensive end Loren Young (Atlanta, Ga., Undecided) managed 20 stops (13 solos, 7 assists) with a team-high 7.5 for loss for his first award in the navy and gold. He tallied one sack, one interception, and one blocked kick as well. Behind Young’s leadership on the line, the Statesmen ranked fourth in the Heart by allowing just 97.4 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore left tackle Dylan Wemer (Joplin, Mo., Undecided) garnered his first career accolade, assisting the offense in topping the league with 251.6 rushing yards per matchup (287.3 total yards per game).

SECOND TEAM

Senior fullback Ben Sherman (Troy, Pa., Wellness and Recreation) played just three games before suffering a season-ending injury. During those three bouts, however, he was terrific with 526 rushing yards on 75 attempts (7.0 per carry). He averaged 175.3 yards per game with three touchdowns and was a one-time Heart Offensive Player of the Week. It is Sherman’s third career laurel (first time on the second team).

Senior tight end Adrian Aviles (Chicago, Ill., Biology), who is now a two-time honoree (both on the second team), paced the William Penn passing game with team highs in receptions (9) and yards (168). The senior had one receiving touchdown in 2020.

Junior nose tackle Marquis Knighten (Buena Park, Calif., Digital Communication) earned his first honor by posting 14 tackles (9 solos, 5 assists, 1.5 for loss) with one sack.

Sophomore safety Brian Davison (Goodyear, Ariz., Sports Management) was good for 34 tackles (14 solos, 20 assists) this season. He headed the navy and gold with two interceptions in addition to one pass breakup to garner his first nod.

Neugebauer doubled his award tally as he was picked as a punter, averaging 35.1 yards over 30 kicks (long of 52 yards).

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior slot back Archer Charles (Guntersville, Ala., Sports Management) finished the season with 177 rushing yards on 43 carries (4.1 yards per rush). Now a two-time all-Heart recipient (both honorable mentions), he also returned four kickoffs for an average of 19.5 yards.

Junior left guard Eriq Porter (Palmetto, Fla., Business Management) joined Wemer as an offensive line honoree (Porter’s first award), while freshman linebacker Turner Ellis (Urbandale, Iowa, Secondary Education) notched his first laurel with some strong numbers. He led the Statesmen with 49 tackles (25 solos, 24 assists), while also being the best in tackles for loss (7) and sacks (3). The freshman broke up two passes, tallied one interception, and forced one fumble. Ellis was a two-time Heart Defensive Player of the Week.

Anthony Turner of Grand View was named Heart North Player of the Year; he was also picked as Offensive POY. Nate Wieland of Grand View claimed the Defensive POY award, while Avery Gates of GVU earned the Freshman of the Year laurel.

Joe Woodley earned Head Coach of the Year honors from his peers, while E.J. Peterson was selected as the Assistant Coach of the Year.