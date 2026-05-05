Cemeno-Castillo on AVCA’s Second Team, Beallis Earns Third AVCA Award

Oskaloosa–Ben Cemeno-Castillo (Sr., Joliet, Ill., Business Management) and Britten Beallis (Sr., Naperville, Ill., Sports Management) were both recognized by their sport’s governing body after strong campaigns as the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its NAIA All-Americans Monday.

Cemeno-Castillo was one of 12 individuals named to the Second Team, while Beallis was part of the 15-member Honorable-Mention team. An additional 12 players garnered First-Team recognition.

Cemeno-Castillo is now a first-time All-American, while Beallis has earned four All-America awards, including three by the AVCA.

William Penn has now earned 23 All-America honors in its history, and has had an All-American in each of the last five seasons.

The seniors helped the Statesmen to a 19-8 overall record and an appearance in the NAIA National Championship.

Cemeno-Castillo, who missed the final seven matches of the year due to a season-ending injury, still ended up with 246 kills (3.78 per set) on a .320 attack percentage. The senior also tallied 122 digs, 24 blocks, and eight assists.

The outside hitter managed 14 double-digit kill performances, including a season-best 24 versus Morningside on February 13. Cemeno-Castillo’s 17 digs against Mount Mercy on March 10 were also a campaign high.

Beallis’ season included 168 kills (1.71 per set) on a .387 hitting clip. The senior also managed 126 blocks (21 solos, 105 assists, 1.29 per set), while finishing with 38 digs, 12 assists, and three aces as well.

The middle hitter hit double figures in kills on four occasions with a high of 13 twice. He had 13 outings with at least five blocks, led by a season-best 11 versus St. Thomas (Fla.) on April 29.

Isaac Seltzer of The Master’s (Calif.) was named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year, while his coach Jared Goldberg claimed the Coach of the Year laurel. Gus Tuaniga of Westcliff (Calif.) garnered the Assistant Coach of the Year laurel, and Murillo Silvo of Park was tabbed as Freshman of the Year.