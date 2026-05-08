Oskaloosa Recognized at 2026 Main Street Iowa Development Awards; Joe Milledge Receives Leadership Award

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Main Street Iowa celebrated its 40th anniversary on May 8 during the 2026 Main Street Iowa Development Awards, recognizing communities, projects, and leaders making an impact across the state.

As part of the evening’s celebration, Joe Milledge was honored with Oskaloosa’s Leadership Award for his outstanding contributions to the local Main Street program.

Milledge is known as a trusted, behind-the-scenes leader who strengthens Oskaloosa Main Street through his time, connections, and willingness to help. From helping secure a visit from WHO’s RVTV to supporting downtown events as an announcer, organizer, and problem solver, Joe consistently steps up to support the community. His efforts have helped elevate community pride and expand the visibility and success of the Main Street program.

The awards ceremony highlighted projects and individuals from across Iowa who are driving downtown revitalization efforts. In total, 18 projects received development awards, and 45 individuals were recognized with leadership awards.

“Over the past 40 years, Main Street Iowa has grown into one of the strongest statewide programs in the country,” said Debi Durham. “Local leaders, volunteers, and business owners continue to invest in their downtowns and create places where people want to live, work, and gather.”

The milestone anniversary also served as a reminder of the lasting impact of the Main Street movement and the importance of continued collaboration at the local level. “Oskaloosa is fortunate to have dedicated individuals like Joe who give their time and talents to strengthen our downtown and community,” said Angella Foster. “This recognition is well deserved, and we are grateful for all he does.”

Established in 1985, Main Street Iowa operates through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center and has generated more than $3.1 billion in private investment statewide.