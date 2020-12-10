United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

Oskaloosa, Iowa: There have been many changes to life since the emergence of COVID-19, and one of those is the expense that goes along with the extra sanitation needed.

Michella Friesen, Executive Director of the United Way of Mahaska County, recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about its determination to make the community a safer space.

One way they are helping to make the community safer is by developing a pool of money to help buy supplies needed to clean and disinfect spaces, to minimize the impact COVID-19 was having on people and budgets, like the area schools.

Friesen explained that starting the COVID-19 relief fund when they did, opened the opportunity up for them to receive additional grant money.

With that grant money and investment by the community, the United Way has been able to help provide internet to school kids whose families can’t afford internet, allowing virtual learning to continue for those students.

The United Way is also helping to provide chemicals to North Mahaska and Oskaloosa schools to help with the disinfection process.

Another item that has helped kids and parents be safer is a system to alert teachers that their student’s parents are outside to pick up that student, allowing more social distancing to take place.

Even things like paying for signage to help staff, students, and others maintain social distancing has been significant.

Friesen said that it’s been important that the organization help provide what they can because no one was prepared for the expense that COVID-19 has put on budgets.

The United Way of Mahaska County, in conjunction with Kraig Ford and the hospital foundation, are helping to bring food baskets to the community.

A total of 531 boxes of food will be distributed on December 18th, at the parking lot near MCG. Each box will have approximately 30 lbs of food.

The United Way of Mahaska County has set a fundraising goal of $325,000 for the year to help fund the various community projects that rely upon that support.

Reaching that funding level has been difficult this year, as COVID-19 has also impacted fundraising efforts.

People and businesses are cautious about spending during uncertain times.

If 2020 wasn’t full of change already, the United Way of Mahaska County will be moving from its current location to the square, where they will be housed at the former Life Law Office building on the corner of South Market and 1st Avenue.