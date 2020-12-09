NM Girls Upset No. 8 Hawks

by RD Keep

SULLY – North Mahaska used a strong rebounding presence Tuesday night to upset No. 8 Lynnville-Sully, 55-47. North Mahaska was able to win the free throw contest draining 11-of-25 attempts while L-S went 6-of-13.

North Mahaska (2-1) led the first four minutes and retook the lead with 44 seconds left in the third period. The Warhawks led 38-37 entering the final frame. They spread the wealth in scoring and on the boards in the final frame. Addie Schilling and Madison McKay each scored five, Layla Hargis scored four and Kaitlyn VanDonselaar added a 3-pointer.

L-S hit a pair of treys late but the defense kept the Hawks from making a run.

“They played hard tonight,” said coach L.E. Moore. “I am really proud of their effort. We were able to withstand those threes late and hit some big free throws.”

Schilling and Hargis dominated the scoreboard and the boards. Hargis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Schilling poured in 18 points with nine rebounds. Breanna Fogle chipped in six points and finished with seven points. Madison McKay came off the bench to score seven points, five of those in the final 1:23 at the free throw line.

Schilling led the team in assists with five and VanDonselaar and Fogle led in steals with three apiece. Fogle had two blocks and Hargis recorded one.

Callie Gibbs led L-S with 13 points, Reagan McFarland had 12 and Megan Van Zante finished with 10.

North Mahaska hosts Colfax-Mingo on Friday.