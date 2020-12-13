Protecting Yourself During the Holiday Season

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The holiday season often brings much excitement, and during this time of the year, we can often let our guard down.

Oskaloosa News spoke with Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem about things we can do to help keep ourselves and our valuables safe during this time.

“Every year on the holidays, especially Christmas, a lot of people get victimized,” says Van Renterghem.

Individuals can be victims when their purchases are stolen from their cars or homes, or a phone scam has concerned grandparents sending large sums of money to a phony law enforcement agency to bail a grandchild out of jail.

Easy ways to help protect your home if you’re gone are to use security systems, stay off social media, and put your home on vacation watch with the sheriff’s office.

In a small community, the word can quickly spread that you may not be home because you just shared a photo of you and your family on social media during a quick getaway to somewhere warm.

Keeping your purchases out of sight from prying eyes in the parking lot and keeping your doors locked can help protect you from having your car broken into.

Also, during the winter months, stock your car with some water, food, and blankets to help you in the event you become stranded in your vehicle.

Van Renterghem says that if you must leave your vehicle behind, take things like garage door openers, insurance and registration cards – anything with your address on it, and other items that thieves may take to gain entrance into your home later.

Let your family know your travel route and when you are leaving and plan to arrive. That way, family can then alert authorities if you haven’t arrived within a reasonable amount of time, and help may find you quicker. Also, leave your cell phone turned on and charged while traveling, as law enforcement can use your signal to help find you in an emergency.

When it comes to phones, Van Renterghem reminds individuals to be aware of the latest scams, such as the recent phone calls from overseas numbers. “Any questions on whether something is a scam, call your local law enforcement.”

The grandparent’s scam is a common one, and Van Renterghem has worked to help victims locally.

Never send cash, or give debit or credit card information over the phone. Purchasing gift cards for payment is also a common scam tactic.

Scammers often use social media accounts to learn valuable information about an individual and then use it to trick family members into the scam. “They [scammers] can make it sound legit,” added Van Renterghem. “They’re really working on these people’s emotions when they make a grandparent feel that their grandchild is in danger.”

A last word of advice from Van Renterghem is that if bad weather looms, stay home. “I know Christmas gatherings and get-togethers are important for people, but you can always have a Christmas get-together after Christmas if the weather’s really bad.”