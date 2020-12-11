WPU Competes in Inaugural Dual, Claims Victory Via Tiebreaker

Oskaloosa–The era of Statesmen women’s wrestling finally began Wednesday as the team hosted Indian Hills CC in a non-conference dual meet. After some team scoring issues were clarified, it was announced that William Penn won the dual 18-17 over the Falcons.

WPU (1-0) won four matches, highlighted by two falls, which in the end was the determining factor in the squad being victorious in its inaugural competition.

IHCC (1-3) took the early 8-0 advantage with shutout technical fall wins at 170 and 191 pounds. After neither team put a wrestler on the match at 101 pounds, the visitors then made it 11-1 with another win via decision at 109. Chalimar Rodriguez (Fr., Keller, Texas), who jumped up a weight class, did however tally the first points ever for WPU in the 10-2 setback, giving the navy and gold their first team point as well. If a losing wrestler scores a point in a match decided by decision or technical fall (not in a pin), their team is awarded one point, so at 109 pounds, Indian Hills CC earned three points and WPU earned one point.

Angelita Altamirano (Fr., Las Cruces, N.M., Computer Science) added to WPU’s momentum with an 11-7 victory versus Jamesa Robinson at 116 pounds. The freshman, who also moved up a weight for the meet, led 4-1 early, but then permitted six straight by Robinson before closing the first period with a three-point flurry. She controlled the second period to garner the first victory in program history, closing the deficit to 12-4 in favor of the Falcons (team point awarded to IHCC as well).

123-pounder Teah Chunn (Fr., Jacksonville, N.C., Mechanical Engineering) (also moved a weight class) took care of Nani-Marie McFadden 8-2. She held a 3-0 advantage at the midway point and tacked on five more points in the second stanza. Her victory got the Statesmen ever closer at 13-7 as IHCC earned a team point with McFadden scoring points.

Mami Selemani (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) extended the winning streak to three by pinning Angelique Torres in 3:21. She trailed 7-6 early in the second period, but was able to turn and flatten her to the mat for the first fall in program history to make the score 13-12 in favor of the visitors.

The 136-pound bout went to IHCC in a shutout technical fall for a 17-12 Falcon edge, leaving the navy and gold a small window to possibly tie and/or win the meet.

Joylynn Wegman (Fr., Keller, Texas, Psychology and Sociology) then faced Celeste Tellez at 143 pounds. In a tightly-contested match, Wegman was whistled for passivity twice (the equivalent of stalling in folkstyle wrestling) and was put on a 30-second shot clock. She was unable to score and fell behind 1-0, but just seconds later the freshman converted a four-point move and eventually pinned Tellez with only four seconds left in the three-minute first period.

Neither team put a 155-pounder on the mat as the meet ended at 17-17, although the scoreboard had IHCC with 18 points. After closer review on Thursday, however, WPU and IHCC were actually tied 17-17 and tie-breaking criteria was implemented. The programs matched on the first two criteria (no red cards and both teams had four wins), but WPU bettered its foe on the third criteria with two falls versus none for the Falcons, giving the Statesmen the victory.

After the dual meet concluded, four ‘extra’ matches were also contested. Altamirano and Chunn doubled their win totals on the evening, while 170-pounder Salima Omari (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) also won in her extra matchup.

“I am very proud of our team’s performance tonight,” Head Coach Tucker Black said. “Our team showed the ability to learn and overcome during situations. Coach Watters and I are excited with the composure shown by our wrestlers and we are excited to get back to work on the quest to become the best version of ourselves.”

Next Up: William Penn is off until after the holiday break. The team will return to action on Thursday, January 21 when it travels to Des Moines to meet Grand View in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 7 p.m.

170–Ginamarie Santiago Ayala (I) won by technical fall over Salima Omari, 12-0 (0-4)

191–Sofia Rubio (I) won by technical fall over Samantha Ruano, 10-0 (0-8)

101–No match

109–Heaven-Leigh Jackson (I) won by decision over Chalimar Rodriguez, 10-2 (1-11) (WPU earns one point for scoring in match)

116–Angelita Altamirano (W) won by decision over Jamesa Robinson, 11-7 (4-12) (IHCC earns one point for scoring in match)

123–Teah Chunn (W) won by decision over Nani-Marie McFadden, 8-2 (7-13) (IHCC earns one point for scoring in match)

130–Mami Selemani (W) won by fall over Angelique Torres, 3:21 (12-13)

136–Alondra Martinez Rosado (I) won by technical fall over Alexis Riojas, 10-0 (12-17)

143–Joylynn Wegman (William Penn) won by fall over Celeste Tellez, 2:56 (17-17)

155–No match