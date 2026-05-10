Mahaska Area Food Cupboard Preparing for Move, Name Change

OSKALOOSA — The Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Oskaloosa is preparing for major changes this month as the longtime food assistance program moves to a new location and takes on a new name.

The organization will soon become the Mahaska Area Food Cupboard as it separates from Church Women United and becomes its own nonprofit organization.

Volunteer Cheryl Benson said the change has been discussed for several years.

“We’re no longer an ecumenical cupboard,” Benson said during an interview with Oskaloosa News.

The group is also preparing to move into a new location at 104 N. G St., Suite 3, inside the same building as Clean Laundry.

The move is expected to happen around May 15.

Benson said the current building, owned by Musco Lighting, will eventually become part of a green space and park area. She said Musco has allowed the food cupboard to use the current location free of charge for years and is now helping prepare the new space for the move.

Workers were expected to begin moving large equipment, including a walk-in cooler, this week.

The food cupboard plans to continue operating much the same way after the move, though clients will now enter fully inside the building instead of waiting outside in a parking lot.

Benson said the organization recently formed its own governing board as part of becoming an independent nonprofit.

The food cupboard remains almost entirely volunteer operated.

According to Benson, the only paid help includes a cleaning worker who receives $10 per week and volunteers who receive small amounts of gas money for food pickup and deliveries.

She said finding more volunteers remains important, especially as many current volunteers continue getting older.

One volunteer who helps pick up food donations is 93 years old.

Benson said the organization hopes to train new volunteers to help with food pickups, deliveries and substitute shifts when needed.

People interested in volunteering can contact the food cupboard directly or stop by and speak with workers.

The need for food assistance also continues growing.

Benson said cuts to food stamp benefits have made it harder for many families to afford groceries.

She said some people receive only around $20 per month in food assistance benefits.

“If you’ve been to the grocery store, you know that doesn’t go very far,” Benson said.

She said demand for food assistance is usually highest near the end of the month when many families run low on money.

Benson also pointed to other community programs helping local families, including the Oskaloosa Food Pantry at Bridge Church and free community meal programs.

The Mahaska Area Food Cupboard plans to host an open house at the new location June 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community members will be able to tour the building and learn more about the organization’s services and volunteer opportunities.