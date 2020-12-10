Supervisors Talk Landfill Commission Membership

by Charlie Comfort

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It was business as usual for the Mahaska County Supervisors, as the Supervisors met in regular session on December 7th.

The meeting was held in person, except for Supervisor Chuck Webb, who indicated that he would not be present at the meeting and attend virtually due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The item of true contention for the Supervisors was the discussion and possible action pertaining to the appointment of members of the Mahaska County Solid Waste Commission.

At the last Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Chairman Mark Groenendyk said that the landfill commission was currently working on revising their existing 28E agreement. At that time, Groenendyk explained that changes to a 28E agreement could result in changes to how many members the County appoints to represent the unincorporated rural sections of Mahaska County.

At Monday’s meeting, Groenendyk said that work on the 28E agreement continues.

“There are some other things that Andrew and I are involved with,” Groenendyk said. “I don’t think we need 30 people on that committee anymore,” he added.

County Supervisor Chuck Webb said that he didn’t think there needed to be any more than four people representing the rural sections of the County on the Commission. Supervisor Wanders and Groenendyk agreed.

Groenendyk recommended that the item be tabled until he can present to the Solid Waste Commission at their next meeting regarding the County’s stance on representation.

The item was ultimately tabled.

In other action, the Supervisors:

• Approved an ordinance converting a section of 135th street to one-way.

• Approved an ordinance designating tax credits.

• Approved a variety of personnel changes.

• Approved a real estate sale agreement between Mahaska County and the State of Iowa for the 911 radio system project.

• Approved changes to the County’s COVID-19 response plan.

The next regular meeting of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors will be held on December 21st.