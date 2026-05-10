Oskaloosa Mini Putt Preparing To Open For Summer Season

UNIVERSITY PARK — One of Mahaska County’s longtime summer traditions is getting ready to open for another season later this month.

Oskaloosa Mini Putt, located at the former Vennard campus in University Park, is scheduled to open May 22 at 4 p.m. for the 2026 season.

Mike Gipple, who helps oversee operations at the course, said the miniature golf course continues to offer a simple and affordable family activity during the summer months.

Gipple described the course as a traditional miniature golf experience, different from larger tourist-style courses found in vacation areas.

“If you were thinking like you’re going to go play a course like you’d find at a tourist destination with a lot of these fancier landscape obstacles, that’s not what it is,” Gipple said during an interview with Oskaloosa News.

Instead, the course focuses on classic miniature golf features, including moving obstacles and old-style course designs that many people remember growing up with.

Gipple said that classic feel is part of what makes the course special.

The course includes features like moving gates, spinning obstacles and a drawbridge-style challenge that has become harder to find at newer miniature golf locations.

“That’s Americana,” Gipple said.

The mini putt course has operated in University Park for more than a decade. Gipple said Community Development Inc. began operating the course around 2011 or 2012.

Today, the course continues drawing families, couples and groups looking for an inexpensive evening activity.

Adult admission is $4. Student and senior admission is $3, while children under age 5 cost $2.

“There’s very little things that you can go do for that level of entertainment for that price point,” Gipple said.

The course will operate Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend hours will run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the main summer season.

As summer winds down and school resumes, the course will move to weekend-only hours during September.

Along with miniature golf, visitors can also purchase drinks, candy and frozen treats at the concession stand.

Gipple said one of his favorite parts of helping run the course is watching families slow down and spend time together.

“In today’s society where we go, go, go, go, go, it is truly enjoyable at the end of the day watching those families come together,” Gipple said.

He said families often gather near the final hole, located beside the concession area, where workers can hear people laughing and joking as they finish their rounds.

“You can hear a smile, if that makes any sense,” Gipple said.

For many local residents, Oskaloosa Mini Putt remains one of the few places offering a classic miniature golf experience close to home.

The course’s Facebook page, Oskaloosa Mini Putt, provides updates on hours, events and weather-related announcements throughout the season.