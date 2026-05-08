Grassley Discusses Rural Health Care, Child Care and Iran During Oskaloosa Visit

OSKALOOSA — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley stopped at Mahaska Health this week as part of a visit focused on rural health care and other issues facing Iowa communities.

After meeting with hospital leaders and local officials, Grassley spoke with reporters about rural hospitals, child care shortages, national security and funding tied to the Secret Service.

Much of the discussion centered around the challenges facing rural health care in Iowa.

Grassley said rural hospitals continue to struggle financially, especially hospitals with low patient numbers. He pointed to the federal Rural Emergency Hospital program, which became law in 2020.

The program allows smaller rural hospitals to give up inpatient beds while still providing emergency care and other medical services.

Grassley said the goal was to prevent more rural hospitals from closing completely.

He said only one Iowa hospital has closed since the law took effect.

The senator’s visit came after Mahaska Health officials discussed growing pressure on rural hospitals as nearby communities lose services such as maternity care and surgery.

Grassley said maintaining health care access in rural Iowa remains important because many residents would otherwise have to travel farther for care.

The conversation later shifted to child care shortages in Iowa.

Grassley was asked about the lack of child care workers and the rising cost of care for families.

He pointed to federal tax credits aimed at helping businesses create child care options for employees and said increases to the child tax credit were also designed to help families cover costs.

The discussion also moved briefly into national issues.

Grassley answered questions about plans connected to changes at the White House and said recent funding legislation involving the East Wing was tied to Secret Service operations and security needs, not just construction of a ballroom.

He also responded to questions about tensions involving Iran and recent military operations in the Middle East.

Grassley said it was too early to know whether military actions against Iran had fully accomplished their goals, but he said he hoped the conflict would come to an end.

He also pointed to past attacks connected to Iran-backed actions against Americans over several decades and said terrorism threats remain a concern.

Near the end of the interview, Grassley was asked whether he plans to seek reelection.

The longtime Iowa senator did not give a firm answer and said it was too early to decide.