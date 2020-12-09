Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team Open Season

Osky Indian Boys had their first swim meet tonight after a month of practices. We have had a great first month, with only 5 guys on the team we are able to give them a lot of individualized work the benefits of which we are already beginning to see at the start of the competition season. The boys swam tonight at Ottumwa with Keokuk and Centerville. Many of them had lifetime PR’s or were within 5 seconds of their best times from last season.

Leading the way with Carson Breon, our senior, won the 100 Butterfly and got second in the 100 backstroke, led off the 200 freestyle relay which placed 3rd, as well as swimming a nice butterfly leg of the Medley Relay.

Next up Keygan Roberts, a junior, placed 2nd in the 500 freestyle and dropped 15 seconds off of his best time from last season. He also swam the 50 free immediately following the 500 and had a great time there as well. Keygan also swam the backstroke in the medley relay and the 50 free within a second of his best time from last season!

Aaron Wilson, another junior, had some great swims tonight! He started off swimming the breaststroke in the medley relay. Next up he swam the 50 freestyle where he was within a second of his best time, which he ended up beating later on in the 200 freestyle relay. Lastly he finished the night with the 100 breaststroke where he knocked 7 seconds off of his best time!

Then we have Payton Snyder, our sophomore. Payton had a great first meet tonight starting off with the last leg of the 200 medley. Next he swam the 100 freestyle where he had a best time by over 5 seconds. Then he was also a part of the 200 freestyle relay, with another great swim. Lastly he finished out the night with a 100 backstroke and another amazing time!

Everyone is really excited about their swims tonight and we look forward to competing the rest of the season.

Coach Brown

Coach Kauffman