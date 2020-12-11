School Board Accepts High School Principal Resignation

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa High School Principal Stacy Bandy has resigned. The Oskaloosa School Board unanimously voted at their December 8th meeting to accept the resignation of Stacy Bandy, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a letter from Bandy contained within the Board agenda, Bandy informed the Board and Superintendent Paula Wright that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In his letter, Bandy expressed gratitude for his 13 years at Oskaloosa High School. “The Oskaloosa High School staff and students… will always have a special place in my heart and will be missed greatly,” Bandy said in his letter.

At the November 10 School Board meeting, board member Carl Drost made a motion to terminate Bandy’s contract effective immediately. In making his motion, Drost called Bandy’s actions during a perceived school threat to be “bad judgement”. The motion did not receive a second at the time, and was called out of order by Board President Shelly Herr.

The Board also held their annual election of officers during their meeting. Shelly Herr was re-elected as Board President on a unanimous vote. During Vice President election, Sharma Parlett, who has served three years as board Vice President, indicated she no-longer wished to serve as Vice President. Carl Drost was elected Vice President on a unanimous vote.

In other action, the Board:

• Approved 100 percent design documents for the Elementary and High School Addition Projects.

• Received a presentation from High School staff on the new “Can Do U” curriculum that the High School is using.

• Approved declaring various property as surplus and to be sold by any reasonable means.

• Approved the purchase of a Maintenance Department Forklift from Van Wall equipment, with Vice President Carl Drost abstaining.

The next regular meeting of the Oskaloosa School Board will be held January 12th at 6 p.m.