Oskaloosa News Recap For December 1st, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

Oskaloosa Police Department To Partner With Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Looks To Become Certified 2nd Congressional Winner

COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvement

Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

United Way Hands Out Winter Coats

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

Hargrove Garners First Weekly Honor

Team Effort Lifts Statesmen Over Graceland

Huge Second Quarter Pushes WPU Past Graceland

Deviska Collects First-Team Recognition, Two Others on Third Team

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

“Pandemic” has been revealed as Merriam-Webster’s word of the year.

Coronavirus and other pandemic-related words – including quarantine – were among the runners up.

Here is it’s meaning according to Merriam-Webster: An outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area (such as multiple countries or continents) and typically affects a significant proportion of the population.

###

Chicago saw a violent holiday weekend with 37 shooting victims, including nine who succumbed to their injuries.

CBS Chicago reports that the first deadly shooting occurred Friday morning when a 30-year-old man was struck in the head by a bullet, he later died at the hospital. Within the hour, another shooting occurred at a gas station, during which a man was shot in the chest and also died at a city hospital.

The outlet cited police stats that show a 53% increase in shootings and killings compared to the same time last year.

###

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended yesterday.

The very active season, which began on June 1, brought a record 30 named storms. Twelve of them made landfall in the US, with five of them battering Louisiana’s coast.

Thirteen of the 30 storms became hurricanes, with six classified as major hurricanes.

This season beat out the 28-storm record set in 2005, which included Hurricane Katrina.

###

A tequila bar owner in the UK is trying to get around the coronavirus restrictions by registering his business as a church.

James Aspell issued a formal application to make his recently shuttered “400 Rabbits Tequila and Mezcal Cocktail Bar” in Nottingham an official meeting place for religious worship.

To gain approval, Aspell told Nottinghamshire Live that he needs people to sign up and claim they are part of his congregation – they can register as a “bunny believer” or “reverend of the righteous rabbits.”

###

An English pet psychic is claiming she communicated with photos of Joe Biden’s dogs.

After being shown pictures of Biden’s pups, Champ and Major, on a British talk show, the psychic passed along the revelation that he will “be a great president” who cannot “function without the dogs in his life”…per the pups.

She shared that the dogs also issued a warning that President Trump will “not go quietly” and “the fight is by no means over.”

WORTH ASKING: Why did the dogs not ask the psychic to warn Joe about twisting his ankle while playing with them over the weekend?

###

Pine Ridge, South Carolina has no police officers.

According to a local news outlet, the town of roughly 2,000 residents has been left without a police force after the interim police chief and five officers resigned in mid-October. The small town typically boasts a police force of a maximum of three full-time officers plus part-time police department personnel.

The interim chief told the town council that his decision was due to the mayor “constantly meddling in police matters” and his “micromanaging of the department.”

For now, a neighboring county is helping patrol the town.

###

Moderna announced that it will apply for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine.

The company reports that it expects to have up to 20 million doses by the end of 2020 and up to 1 billion available in 2021. The shot, which consists of two rounds, would be ready to ship within weeks if given the green light.

Pfizer has already filed for emergency use authorization and AstraZeneca has indicated that it is preparing to file.

###

Kaavan, the “world’s loneliest elephant,” arrived Monday in Cambodia where he will live out the rest of his life at a wildlife sanctuary.

A gift from Sri Lanka to Pakistan in 1985, the elephant had been living in the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad with his partner Saheli, who died in 2012. The zoo fell on hard times and conditions got so bad that a court in the Pakistani capital ordered the zoo closed in August.

The sad story of the male Asian elephant has captured worldwide attention, including from Cher, who has been closely involved in his rescue and was in Cambodia for Kaavan’s arrival.

###

A bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has married his beloved…a sex doll named Margo.

Yuri Tolochko and his bride shared a kiss and danced the night away in front of dozens of guests at their recent reception, according to The Sun. Photos of the nuptials were shared on the couple’s Instagram.

According to Kazakhstan marital law, the only requirements for a wedding to take place are that both consenting partners have to be male and female over 18 years old.

No where is it mentioned if that includes dolls.

###

The Dow slipped 271 points, the S&P slumped 16 points and the Nasdaq lost 7 points on Monday. Although it was a disappointing end to the month, the Dow still posted its best month since January of 1987 by rising 11.8 percent during the period.

October home sales data was seemingly the largest driver of investor cynicism during the session. Pending home sales fell 1.1 percent when a gain of 1.0 percent was expected.

Manufacturing stocks showed weakness on Monday as steel-makers United States Steel and Nucor each lost 2.5 percent.

###

Jared Kushner is headed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as the Iranian government points fingers at the United States and Israel for the assassination of their top nuclear physicist.

The focus of Kushner’s trip will be to calm tensions between Qatar and some of its border-countries.

###

Melania Trump has revealed the White House decorations for the 2020 holiday.

This year the First Lady took a more traditional approach, with green trees and bright lights and decorations. In years past, she’s struck a more artistic tone and aesthetic, with weird red trees and the like.

In a Twitter post, FLOTUS said this year’s theme is “America the Beautiful,” to “pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation.”

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Bachelorette / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Cosmos: Possible Worlds / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Let’s Make a Deal Primetime / CBS / 8:00 pm

• neXt / FOX / 8:00 pm

• FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Big Sky / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

An all-star cast has signed on to Netflix’s animated comedy film “Back To The Outback.”

Isla Fisher will voice Maddie a poisonous snake with a heart of gold who teams up with Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a hairy spider named Frank (Guy Pearce) and Nigel, a sensitive scorpion (Angus Imrie) to escape their zoo enclosures and head to The Outback.

Tim Minchin, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Eric Bana, Wayne Knight and Jacki Weaver will also have voice roles in the flick.

It is set to be released in Fall 2021.

###

The late Chadwick Boseman will be honored in the original “Black Panther” with a new opening montage highlighting his appearance in the film.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger revealed the change on Twitter writing: “a special tribute to someone that was and always will be near and dear to our hearts.”

As previously reported, Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

###

David Prowse’s daughter revealed Monday that the late actor was suffering from coronavirus before his death over the weekend.

Rachel, 50, told The Sun that due to restrictions the family was not allowed to go to the hospital to say goodbye.

MEANWHILE: “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill took to Twitter to remember Prowse writing: “He was a kind man and much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire – 3 time British Weightlifting Champion and Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

###

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have joined forces for a new single titled, “Stand and Deliver” in support of Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign.

Proceeds from the song will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which helps musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus and lockdown measures.

Morrison released three other tracks protesting lockdowns in the UK in September and October. They were called: “Born To Be Free,” “As I Walked Out,” and “No More Lockdown.”

###

Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction has been postponed to May 2021.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in January, will be inducted next year as part of the class of 2020, the NBA reported.

The annual event was initially slated to take place in August in Massachusetts, but was delayed by the COVID crisis.

Bryant joins Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, as well as WNBA star Tamika Catchings, coaches Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.

###

As HBO’s “The Undoing” aired its sixth and final episode on Sunday, fans are desperately wanting more.

Creators stated from the beginning that the limited series had a “finite lifespan,” but are now teasing that the “door is always open for a potential renewal.”

Based on the 2014 novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, “The Undoing” stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, a Manhattan therapist whose life crumbles when her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) becomes the primary suspect in the brutal bludgeoning of another mom at their son’s school.

###

Cardi B is apologizing for her large Thanksgiving gathering.

The Grammy winner received a lot of criticism after hosting a 37-person family celebration, in spite of coronavirus cautions.

In her apology, Cardi also explained that she “spent soo much money getting every1 tested” to be safe.

###

Ryan Reynolds has shot down an effort to have a street named after him in his hometown of Vancouver.

Hosts of The Kevin and Sonia Show With Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS radio in Vancouver recently launched a petition, declaring the “Deadpool” actor “Vancouver’s favorite son” who in turn “deserves to have a street named after him.”

Reynolds, while humbled, responded to the effort with a tweet saying: “hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan [Reynolds] is a mess’ or ‘Ryan [Reynolds] is really backed up.’” He added: “My brothers would enjoy this too much.”

###

Felicity Huffman is returning to acting with a single-camera comedy for ABC.

The yet-to-be titled comedy is inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats.

It will be the first project Huffman has taken on since her part in the college admissions scandal.

###

Filmmaker Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio” will open on Christmas Day in the US on 2,000 screens.

In the live-action version, Oscar winner Benigni plays Geppetto while Pinocchio is played by nine-year-old newcomer Federico Ielapi.

Box office numbers from this past Thanksgiving holiday weekend prove that families will venture out during the pandemic and head to the movies.

###

Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is frustrated with Santa Clara County’s coronavirus restrictions that are forcing his team to find a temporary new home for the remainder of the 2020 season.

A three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports began yesterday in the county, leaving the team to find a place to host their three remaining home games and practices.

They could potentially use the old Oakland Coliseum.

###

The Steelers-Ravens game has been moved again.

The match-up, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, then moved to Sunday, then to tonight, is now set for tomorrow night.

The move marks the first game of the NFL season to get postponed three times.

The latest move also bumps the Steelers game against the Washington Football team from next Sunday to Monday. It is unclear how the move will affect the Ravens game which got bumped from this Thursday to next Monday.

The game will air at 3:40ET on NBC.

###

Day of the Year

National Pie Day

National Eat a Red Apple Day

Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day

Day With(out) Art Day

Rosa Parks Day

World Trick Shot Day

National Day of Giving

###

On This Date

1824 – By the power of the 12th amendment, the House of Representatives decides its first presidential election.

Neither John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William Crawford, or Henry Clay received a majority of the Electoral Votes cast — in which case Congress voted for the next commander-in-chief. While Jackson walked away initially with the most electoral votes, the Congress eventually voted in John Quincy Adams.

In the next election, Jackson beat Adams outright.

It was the first and only time Congress selected the president.

###

1913 – Henry Ford’s first moving assembly line starts rolling, which made mass production of a single automobile possible. His popularized innovation cut the production time of a car from 12 hours to 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Though the Model T had been a hot commodity in 1908, it was still too expensive. This new manufacturing process significantly reduced the costs of production and increased supply — thereby cutting the cost to the consumer.

###

1959 – Twelve nations agree to the Antarctica Treaty, by which the countries pledge not to deploy weapons or test weapons in Antarctica.

The US and Soviet Union both signed amidst the Cold War.

It went into effect in June 1961.

###

1990 – British and French drilling teams coming from opposite directions meet beneath the English Channel.

The Channel Tunnel would become known as the Chunnel. A treaty signed between the two nations in 1986 outlined the agreement to begin the project.

It took another 4 years of digging to complete the 95-mile trek.

The 31-mile shuttle train trip takes 20 minutes.

###

2001 – The last Trans World Airlines flight lands in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was a ceremonial puddle jump, with CEO Captain William Compton flying the plane from Kansas City to St Louis.

TWA then merged with American Airlines.

###

2017 – President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI.

In his plea agreement, Flynn admitted to lying to FBI agents about two discussions he had with a Russian ambassador to the US in December of the previous year.

###

2019 – The earliest traceable patient, a 55-year-old man, develops symptoms of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

###

Birthdays

Brad Delson – Linkin Park guitarist – 43

Julie Condra – actress, “The Wonder Years” – 50

Bette Midler – actress & singer – 75

John Densmore – The Doors singer – 76

Woody Allen – director – 85

Born On This Date

Richard Pryor – Comedian – 1940 (d. 2005)

Lou Rawls – soul singer – 1933 (d. 2006)

Mary Martin – Peter Pan on Broadway actress – 1913 (d. 1990)

###