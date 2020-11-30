Oskaloosa News Recap For November 30th, 2020

Local News

Mariannette Miller-Meeks Looks To Become Certified 2nd Congressional Winner

COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvement

Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

United Way Hands Out Winter Coats

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

Team Effort Lifts Statesmen Over Graceland

Huge Second Quarter Pushes WPU Past Graceland

Deviska Collects First-Team Recognition, Two Others on Third Team

National and World News

Australians are concerned about wildfires after a sweltering heat wave hit parts of the country.

The temperature hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit in Sydney over the weekend, while New South Wales, South Australia and northern Victoria hit 113 degrees.

The hot dry conditions prompted officials to issue a total ban on outdoor fires.

Black Friday Shopping looked a little different this year due to the COVID crisis.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent $9 billion online the day after Thanksgiving – a 21.6% increase year over year.

Black Friday 2020 is now the second-largest online spending day in US history, falling short to 2019’s Cyber Monday.

WORTH NOTING: This Cyber Monday (today) is slated to become the largest digital sales day ever with projected spending between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion.

Schools in Baltimore were forced to shutdown today and tomorrow, but not because of coronavirus.

According to a tweet sent out by the Baltimore County Public Schools, classes for Monday and Tuesday were cancelled due to a “computer breach.”

The school district’s remote learning program, its website and its email and grading systems all fell under cyberattack last week.

The Baltimore County Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the attack.

A mom from Singapore who beat COVID while pregnant has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus.

According to the Straits Times, Celine Ng-Chang, 31, gave birth earlier this month to a baby boy, who tested negative for the virus, but positive for antibodies.

Ng-Chang was hospitalized for two weeks in March after contracting the virus. Doctors now suspect that she transferred her antibodies to the baby during her pregnancy.

Despite being home to 20 of the 100 priciest ZIP codes in the US, for the first time ever none of NYC is in the Top 10.

According to PropertyShark’s annual survey of median home sale prices, Tribeca’s 10007 ZIP code dropped from fifth to 11th and its 10013 ZIP code came in at No. 13, five lower than last year’s grade.

Meanwhile, in the Hamptons things looked better. Sagaponack – which is home to the likes of Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon – kept its No. 2 ranking, while Bridgehampton moved up from No. 23 to No. 7.

Six of the other eight top spots went to Silicon Valley. Los Angeles had two ZIP codes that tied and the Seattle Suburb of Medina – home to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos – made the Top 10.

Atherton, near Palo Alto, came in at No. 1 while Alpine, New Jersey took the 100th spot on the list.

Scientists in Australia have discovered that wombats – and other marsupials – glow under ultraviolet light.

The accidental discovery was made after researchers at the Western Australian Museum decided to “fact-check” a paper published by researchers from Wisconsin about “biofluorescent platypuses.”

Dr. Paula Anich, a US researcher from Northland College, said the ability to glow could be “a form of camouflage.”

A deep-fried turkey may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day.

Residents heard an explosion before seeing the blaze rip through several homes in the New Bedford neighborhood, according to a local news outlet.

One woman was seriously injured and 27 others were displaced because of the fire.

An investigation is underway.

A British woman went berserk on some bottles of booze in an Aldi supermarket last week.

The woman broke over 500 bottles of alcohol – worth more than $130k – in the Stevenage, England supermarket, according to local reports.

Eyewitnesses said the women slipped and fell on the booze covered floor and cut her hand.

Walt Disney announced that 32,000 employees – mainly from its Parks, Experiences and Resorts division – will be terminated by next March.

The number includes the 28,000 that were unveiled in staff cuts in September.

Parks have been among the hardest hit entertainment segment in the pandemic era along with movie theaters and live events.

An American tourist with a guilty conscious returned a fragment of ancient marble stone that had been stolen from Rome.

The Nation Roman Museum reportedly received a bulky package from Atlanta, Georgia last week containing the rock inscribed with the message, “To Sam, love Jess, Rome 2017” in black marker.

Along with the rock was an apology letter from a visitor, who museum officials assume to be “Jess.” In the letter, the klepto asked for forgiveness for being an “American a**hole.”

Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District will flip to Republican control in January, after a recount decided the vote for Mariannette Miller — by six votes.

More than 394,400 votes were cast. The first certification showed the Democrat losing by a mere 47 votes. After a recount process, that margin slimmed to just six.

Joe Biden suffered bone fractures in his right foot over the weekend — but not from trying to dislodge his foot from his mouth.

He was reportedly playing with his dog when he took a tumble.

Pool reporters were not allowed to record Biden entering or leaving Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists, where he was treated.

He’s expected to be in a boot for a couple weeks.

Weekend Box Office

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: $170k (re-release)

9. The Santa Clause: $170k (re-release)

8. Tenet: $300k (down from 5)

7. Elf: $320k (re-release)

6. Honest Thief: $350k (stayed at 6)

5. Come Play: $387k (down from 4)

4. Let Him Go: $453k (down from 3)

3. The War with Grandpa: $644k (down from 2)

2. Freaky: $770k (down from 1)

1. The Croods: A New Age: $9.7 million (new)

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Neighborhood / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Disney Holiday Singalong / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• L.A.’s Finest / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Bob (Hearts) Abishola / CBS / 7:30 pm

• All Rise / CBS / 8:00 pm

• CMA Country Christmas / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Filthy Rich / FOX / 8:00 pm

• Bull / CBS / 9:00 pm

• The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

• The Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

Filming for MTV’s “Floribama Shore” was shut down after a production team member tested positive for COVID.

While an official announcement for a Season 4 renewal has not yet been made, production had started filming new episodes.

The cast and crew have been quarantined for two weeks in Lake Havasu, AZ, where the new season is being shot. The first three seasons were filmed in Florida.

Peacock has issued an apology to Selena Gomez after an episode of the rebooted “Saved By The Bell” series seemed to poke fun at the singer’s kidney transplant.

The episode in question features some Bayside High besties gossiping about who donated their kidney to Gomez. They guessed it was either her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s mom or fellow musician Demi Lovato. Many will remember the real-life donor was Gomez’s friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Fans of the singer took to social media to share their displeasure, prompting the network’s apology.

Amazon has opted against a second season of “Utopia.”

The series, starring John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson, premiered on September 25 to so-so reviews.

“Utopia” follows a group of young adults who meet online and are hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground comic book. After reading the graphic novel, they discover conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into saving the world, according to the official description.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $250k to both Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto.

The nonprofit – of which Reynolds has been a long time supporter – provides homeless youth with basic needs like food and shelter as well as helps to prepare them to live independent and successful futures, according to its website.

Sean Connery’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the actor’s death certificate, he died of pneumonia, heart problems and “old age.”

Connery’s wife, Micheline Roquebrune, previously stated that he also had a long battle with dementia.

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro have signed on to executive produce a reality show with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Faith Stowers.

Page Six reports that the show will be titled “Yekim,” which is the name of the black-owned business that will be featured in the series.

Barack Obama has a pretty good idea of who would play him should a film about his life ever get produced.

The former US president dished on the idea to Complex News, saying that “Drake would be a solid contender” as he “seems be able to do anything he wants.”

Warner Bros has confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Dark Wizard Gellert Grindel in “Fantastic Beasts 3.”

Depp, who played the wizard in the first two installments, exited the role after losing a major libel suit in the UK over claims he is a “wife beater.”

The latest film will be released in July 2022.

SPEAKING OF THE LAWSUIT: Over 1.5 million people have signed a petition urging producers to boot Amber Heard from the movie “Aquaman 2” on the idea that she “ruined” her ex-husband’s career with claims she made against him during the UK trial.

Lindsay Lohan announced the launch of her new jewelry line — a collab with designer Lily Baker.

The 40-piece collection includes rainbow colored designs such as: a tennis bracelet, dangling necklace and a baguette bracelet. Prices range from $66 to $334.

The collection is available on Baker’s website.

The UK government wants Netflix to add a disclaimer to its hit series “The Crown,” making it clear to viewers that the royal drama is partly a work of fiction.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday that the show is a “beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”

Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, but the game got pushed back to Sunday due to players on both teams testing positive for COVID. After more tests came back positive, the game was postponed again to this Tuesday night.

The move also pushes this week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Ravens and the Cowboys to Monday, December 7.

This is the third time in the Super Bowl era that an NFL game will be played on a Tuesday night.

Day of the Year

National Personal Space Day

National Mason Jar Day

National Mousse Day

National Meth Awareness Day

Computer Security Day

Stay Home Because You’re Well Day

National Mississippi Day

Cyber Monday

On This Date

1782 – An agreement to terms of peace is forged between American and British delegates in Paris.

The document would eventually become the Treaty of Paris, and was signed officially in September the following year.

Among the negotiators for the Americans were John Jay, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin.

Above all else, the terms included a provision to recognize the United States as a sovereign nation, and that the British Crown relinquish any claim to rights or property therein.

1804 – The US Senate begins its third impeachment trial, this time for Supreme Court justice Samuel Chase.

Chase was an irritable Federalist, who detested Thomas Jefferson and his followers. Representative John Randolph led the crusade against Chase, accusing him of allowing juries in politically-charged cases to be stacked with his political allies, and being highly partisan in his rulings — in other words, legislating from the bench.

Chase was acquitted of all charges on March 1st the following year.

1872 – The first-ever soccer match between two countries is played.

The game pitted Scotland and England against each other at the West of Scotland Cricket’s Club in Patrick, Scotland.

Though the Scots scored a goal in the first half, the refs ruled that the shot didn’t quite make it under the tape that was used to mark the upper crossbar — this was before metal frames, of course.

The match ended uneventfully with a tie of 0-0.

1981 – As a sign of events to follow, the United States and Soviet Union engage in talks to reduce the Soviets’ weapons cache.

The meetings in particular were over intermediate-range nuclear forces in Europe. Though talks in the 70s reduced the number of long-range nuclear weapons for both nations, the Reds were still installing shorter-range missiles across their European territory.

President Reagan employed his zero-option, which would have had the US halt shipments of new weapons to western Europe if the Soviets drew down their existing stocks in Eastern Europe.

The talks ended unsuccessfully, but an agreement was eventually reached in December 1987, when Reagan and Gorbachev agreed to equitable terms.

1999 – Oil companies Exxon and Mobil sign papers to merge, joining the No. 1 and No. 2 sized oil giants in the world.

The deal took 11 months to get approval from the government, one of the longest in history. The $81 billion merger was approved only when the new company agreed to sell off more than 2400 gas stations across the country.

The companies had originally been one, back in the late 1800s, under the name: Standard Oil Company. They were split apart in 1911 by a Supreme Court decision.

2004 – Ken Jennings loses his first Jeopardy match after winning 74 in a row and racking up a record $2.5 million.

Jennings’ streak boosted ratings for “Jeopardy!” and was an instant celebrity and household name. He wallowed in his 15 minutes of fame, appearing on late night talk shows and even Sesame Street.

Jennings could have won on this answer: “Most of this firm’s 70,000 seasonal white-collar employees work only four months a year.”

The answer: H&R Block.

Birthdays

Elisha Cuthbert – actress, “24” – 38

Clay Aiken – “American Idol” Season 2 finalist – 42

Ben Stiller – actor “Zoolander,” “Meet the Fockers” – 55

Billy Idol – “Mony Mony” rocker – 65

Mandy Patinkin – actor, “Chicago Hope” – 68

G. Gordon Liddy – gold salesman on Fox News – 90

Born On This Date

Winston Churchill – British PM – 1874 (d. 1965)

Mark Twain – author -1835 (d. 1910)

Jonathan Swift – satirical author – 1667 (d. 1745)

