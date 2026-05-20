Oskaloosa boys track honors athletes at season-ending banquet

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys track and field team gathered Tuesday, May 19, for its season-ending banquet to celebrate the accomplishments and growth of the program during the 2026 season.

Several athletes were recognized with team awards following another season of improvement for the Indians.

Blake Herny was named the team’s MVP after a strong senior season that included success in multiple relay events and the open 400-meter dash.

Kellen Kauzlarich earned Outstanding Freshman honors, while Alex Godejohn received the Most Improved award.

Grady Kennedy was named Outstanding Thrower, and Carter Jordan earned Outstanding Jumper honors. Oscar Chambers received the Relay Award for his work in sprint relays throughout the season.

The Coaches’ Award went to senior Sam Nelson for his leadership and contributions to the program.

The team also announced Jonah DeVore as the 2027 Golden Indian recipient. The award is chosen by the current seniors and recognizes a returning athlete expected to lead the team next season.

Several Indians were also honored as Little Hawkeye Conference Academic All-Conference selections. Athletes must be letter winners, maintain at least a 3.5 GPA, and be in grades 10-12 to qualify.

Oskaloosa’s Academic All-Conference honorees included:

Jonah DeVore

Blake Herny

Carter Jordan

Grady Kennedy

Micah Van Ee

The Indians also added several new marks to the school’s all-time Top 10 list dating back to 1975.

Lane Smith moved into 10th place in the 3200-meter run.

The sprint medley relay team of Jamison Ruby, Oscar Chambers, Aiden Todey, and Blake Herny moved into eighth place in school history.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Carter Jordan, Trevin Griffin, Aidan Cox, and Kellen Kauzlarich earned sixth place on the all-time list.