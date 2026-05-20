Three Going to North Carolina for Outdoor Nationals

Oskaloosa–Three members from the Statesmen women’s track and field team will face off against the country’s top athletes this week as they compete at the 45th Annual NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship Wednesday through Friday.

The event will be held at Karl Straus Track in Asheville, N.C.

Wednesday

Adedoyin Aderibigbe (Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas, Sociology) will be the first Statesmen to compete, doing so at 1 p.m. (all times are Central) in the 100-meter dash preliminary round. She enters with the 19th-best time in the field at 11.79 seconds.

Thursday

Crystal Shaw (Fr., Austin, Texas, Applied Computer Science) will battle in the triple jump at 3:30 p.m. She ranks 18th in the field at 38-9.5.

Friday

Phoebe Burt (Sr., Iowa City, Iowa, Sociology) enters the discus competition in 12th at 150-4. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

If Aderibigbe or Shaw move past their preliminary rounds, their finals will be held on Friday as well.