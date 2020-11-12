Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

Jackson Lahner, 9, is an avid YMCA member, who especially loves flag football and being part of the Y Dolphins Swim Team. He is a regular at the Y and can often be found playing there with his friends and sisters.

Recently, Jackson demonstrated maturity beyond his age by choosing to donate from his own piggybank to the Y capital campaign to help fund the new Center.

Jackson’s parents, Nathan and Michelle Lahner, donated to the capital campaign on behalf of their family. Jackson talked with his parents about their family gift and asked “Well, can I donate some of my own money? I have some in my piggy bank.” Upon counting, he had $25 to give to the project and gladly gave it all.

Jackson told YMCA Executive Director Matt Larson he chose to give because he wants the Y to be here for the future. When asked ‘what do you want others to know about the Y’ he said “It’s good because I love seeing my whole family use the Y. My mom works out, my sister is on swim team, and my other sister is in child watch. I love seeing my dad workout and he watches me on swim team. It’s for the whole family.”

“I was pleasantly surprised to see the newest pledge and donation form come across my desk for our community’s new Y,” said Larson. The Mahaska County YMCA is working to raise the final $2.5 million for the new Y which is scheduled to open in late 2021.

“We are in the final phase of our capital campaign,” said Larson. To date, the Y has raised $12 million of their $14.5 million goal. The Y board, staff, and community leaders are reaching out to the community to request support for the campaign to fully fund the new Center.

“Everyone should donate to the new Y,” says Jackson. “It’s going to be awesome.”

To join Jackson in investing in the future Y, or to learn more about the new Center, go to http://www.mahaskaymca.org/our-new-y-capital-campaign/, or call the Y at 641-673-8411.