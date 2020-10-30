Oskaloosa News Recap For October 30th, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Candidates For Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Visit Oskaloosa

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Mahaska County Elections Update

Grant Funds Support Virtual Care At Mahaska Health

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Stouffer’s is debuting a line of apparel featuring their frozen meals.

The collection—which features shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and fanny packs—will allow fans to share their love for the brand’s frozen lasagna or mac & cheese.

The merchandise will be available on Stouffer’s website on Nov. 17.

###

The Boston Marathon gets postponed again.

The Boston Athletic Association announced that it was bumping next year’s race from April “until at least the fall of 2021.” The statement cited concerns over not having enough time to heal from the coronavirus.

Organizers said they will work with state and local officials to “determine if a fall 2021 date” is even feasible.

The 2020 Boston Marathon was cancelled for the first time since 1897.

###

Three people died and several were injured in a knife attack at a church in the French City of Nice on Thursday.

Reuters reports that one of the victims was reportedly beheaded.

The lone suspect was injured during his arrest and taken to a local hospital.

An investigation into the attack has been opened by the French anti-terrorism office.

###

The Girl Scouts of America deleted a social media post on its official social media pages, congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on her Supreme Court appointment.

The deleted post read: “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.”

The message was met with swift backlash, most notably from Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. who tweeted, “What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?”

The Girl Scouts followed up, saying the organization is “nonpolitical, nonpartisan” and they are not “red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN” and are only here “to lift up girls and women.”

###

The oceans are filling up with improperly discarded PPE.

During last month’s International Coastal Cleanup event, a total of 62,210 PPE items, such as masks and rubber gloves, were removed from oceans and beach shorelines around the world, according to CNN.

The findings marked the first time that PPE was listed as a data category for the clean-up event, which started over 30 years ago by the nonprofit, Ocean Conservancy.

###

A meteorite that fell to Earth in 2018 has been determined to contain “extraterrestrial organic components.”

Researchers noted that the ratio of uranium and its decayed state suggest the asteroid formed approximately 4.5 billion years ago–making it roughly the same age as Earth.

Known as the Hamburg meteorite, it lit up the skies over large parts of North America, including Ontario, Canada, and the midwestern part of the U.S., before ultimately crashing to Earth in Michigan.

###

As of Thursday, the US has reported 8.83 million confirmed cases of COVID. There have been over 227,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

WORTH NOTING: When looking at COVID cases and testing data, it should be taken into account that “In the US, there are no federal standards for reporting” the data, according to Johns Hopkins. This makes it IMPOSSIBLE to offer an “apples-to-apples” view of testing data at the national level.

Johns Hopkins also notes that data input differs between states. For example: one state may include both antigen tests and PCR tests, while others may only look at PCR tests.

The site also explains that since the beginning of the pandemic “states have changed the amount and type of testing data they report and have been inconsistent in how they report antigen tests.”

###

The US state budget shortfall from 2020 through 2022 could amount to $434 billion—assuming no additional “stimulus from Washington, further coronavirus restrictions on business and travel, and extra costs for Medicaid amid high unemployment,” according to Moody’s Analytics.

That amount is greater than the 2019 K-12 education budget for every state combined and more than twice the amount spent last year on transportation infrastructure, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers.

A nationwide decline in combined state revenue has only ever happened two other times in the past 90 years: after the September 11 attacks and the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

###

After bring downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Zeta headed Northeast last night, bringing with it 50 mph wind gusts and rain.

Six deaths were linked to the storm after it made landfall on the Gulf Coast Wednesday. The storm also knocked out power to over 2 million residents and its damaging winds and heavy rains created even more destruction to the already heavy hit area.

###

After a large selloff during the prior session, stocks ticked upward on Thursday as the Nasdaq rose 180 points, the Dow added 139 points and the S&P gained 39 points.

In anticipation of strong technology sector earnings data, Apple surged 3.7 percent, Alphabet closed 3.1 percent higher, Amazon increased 1.5 percent and Netflix spiked more than 5 percent. Netflix saw increased interest after they announced subscription prices for US-based customers would be increasing.

The United States economy expanded at its fastest rate ever as growth was reported at 33.1 percent during the previous quarter. Analysts expected a lower number of 32 percent.

First-time jobless claims data was encouraging as numbers declined for the second straight week. Claimants totaled 751,000 during the week ending October 24th, while forecasts anticipated 778,000.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Friday Night Smackdown / FOX / 7:00 pm

• The Deciders: A CBS News Special / CBS / 8:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

These albums are being released today:

The Flower Kings, “Islands”

Sam Smith, “Love Goes”

Mr. Bungle, “The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo”

John Petrucci, “Terminal Velocity”

Puscifer, “Existential Reckoning”

Elvis Costello, “Hey Clockface”

Joji, “Nectar”

Carcass, “Despicable”

###

Ellen Pompeo may be leaving “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The actress, who has played the starring role of Meredith Grey since the show’s premiere in 2005, revealed to Variety that this could be the hit series last year.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes and ABC have been clear that the show will end when Pompeo decides to leave.

Season 17 premieres Nov. 12.

###

Galen Gordon will replace ousted ABC News exec Barbara Fedida.

Fedida was booted as senior VP for talent and development in July after an investigation showed that she made racially insensitive comments on the job, including a jab at “GMA’s” Robin Roberts.

###

Peacock has cancelled its series “Brave New World.”

Rumor is, the show didn’t “generate a lot of buzz” from fans or critics, though Peacock does not release performance information.

UCP, the studio behind the sci-fi drama is now shopping it to other outlets, according to Deadline.

###

Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish are set to star in the series adaptation of Harlan Coben’s New York Times bestselling novel “Stay Close” at Netflix.

The series follows three people living comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect, according to the official description.

No details on when it will premiere.

###

Nicole Kidman will star in and executive produce a TV series adaptation of Andrew Bovell’s play “Things I Know to Be True.”

The project has been ordered by Amazon Studios.

A premiere date is TBA.

###

Bebe Rexha is making her acting debut in the film “Queenpins.”

The film centers around a suburban housewife who gets fed up with being overlooked and dismissed by her husband and society.

The 31-year-old singer will star alongside Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn.

###

Ciara and Russell Wilson are donating $1.75 million from their charitable foundation to support a charter school located just south of their home base in Seattle.

The public high school will offer access to high-quality education for students currently under-served in their local communities.

It is set to open next year.

###

Chelsea Handler was ghosted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The comedian discussed her newfound crush on Cuomo for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in her new HBO Max comedy special “Evolution.” When she appeared on “The View” this week she was asked about her crush to which she explained that she had asked him out on a date but he never followed up.

The hosts promised to ask Cuomo about why he ghosted her the next time he appears on the show.

###

Judge Judy Sheindlin has a new courtroom.

Multiple outlets reported Thursday that she is teaming up with IMDb TV and Amazon Studios to create a new legal series.

It will stream on IMDb TV and of course highlight Sheindlin’s no-nonsense style and focus on a “new array of cases, litigants and judgements.”

Sheindlin’s long-running syndicated reality courtroom program “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021 but reruns will continue to be shown through CBS’ two-year deal with affiliate stations. “Judge Judy” originally premiered in 1996.

###

Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in one NASCAR Xfinity Series race next year for his team JR Motorsports.

The driver, who retired from full-time racing in 2017, competes in one race each year to raise money for the team’s other cars.

###

Day of the Year

National Speak Up For Service Day

National Publicist Day

National Candy Corn Day

National Pharmacy Buyer Day

National Frankenstein Friday

National Breadstick Day

###

On This Date

1775 – The Continental Congress begins laying the groundwork to form the American Navy.

Seven men were appointed to acquire and staff a fleet of ships that would be used to fight the British in the sea.

The committee included John Adams and Silas Deane, among other revolutionaries.

By the time fighting began in earnest, there would be 40 armed ships.

This fighting force was disbanded following the end of the American Revolution. It was formally reestablished in April 1798.

###

1890 – Oakland, California becomes one of the first large cities to outlaw major drugs.

Opium, morphine, and cocaine would only be available with a prescription.

###

1938 – The “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast spooks Americans across the country.

The performance dramatized the broadcast of a martian invasion of Earth. Orson Welles helmed the adaptation of the science fiction novel by H.G. Wells. Orson had found fame as a radio character actor and was well-known.

Despite his notoriety and repeated announcements that the ensuing broadcast was indeed fiction, an uproar followed.

By some estimates, a million people actually believed Earth was being taken over by aliens.

Highways were clogged and panic erupted.

Soon news of the hysteria reached the studio, and Welles broke character to remind everyone they were performing theater.

Welles thought he was through — but three years later he directed, wrote, produced and starred in “Citizen Kane,” one of the greatest movies of American cinema ever.

###

1974 – Muhammad Ali wins his second heavyweight championship.

The “Rumble in the Jungle” pitted Ali against George Foreman.

The fight took place in Zaire. It did well for Zaire’s local economy — the country’s president, Mobutuu Sese Seko personally paid each fighter $5 million just to make the trip.

Ali knocked down Foreman in the fifth round.

With the win, he became the second dethroned champion to win the title again.

###

1995 – The citizens of Quebec narrowly reject a legislative effort to secede from Canada.

Some of the largely French-speaking populace was opposed to the encroaching British and American influences across the rest of Canada. They feared they’d lose their relative autonomy and unique culture.

###

2012 – Disney purchases Lucasfilm Ltd and its rights for “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” for $4.05 billion.

The buyout is Disney’s fourth largest deal ever.

###

Birthdays

Tallia Storm – pop singer – 22

Marcus Mariota – NFL quarterback – 27

Vanessa White – pop singer – 31

Ashley Graham – model – 33

Steve Peacocke – movie actor, “Me Before You”, “Hercules” – 39

Matthew Morrison – TV actor, “GLEE”, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” – 42

Edge – wrestler – 47

Nia Long – TV actress, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Friday” – 50

Diego Maradona – former soccer player – 60

Henry Winkler – TV actor, “The Waterboy”, “Happy Days” – 75

Born On This Date

Brandon Rogers – pop singer – 1987 (d. 2017)

Leon Day – baseball player – 1915 (d. 1995)

John Adams – US President – 1735 (d. 1826)

###

Happy Hour

PUMPKIN SPICE MARTINI

(Courtesy of thespruceEats.com)

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ oz rye whiskey

1 ½ oz pumpkin liqueur

½ oz triple sec

½ oz anise liqueur

3 dashes bitters

Garnish: grated nutmeg or cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Pour all ingriedients into a cocktail shaker.

Shake well.

Add ice, then shake vigourously.

Strain into chilled cocktail glass.

Sprinkle grated nutmeg/cinnamon on top.

Serve & Enjoy!

###