Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Latest Statistics On COVID-19 In Mahaska County

Mahaska County, Iowa – The spread of COVID-19 continues and has accelerated since the beginning of August.

As of October 24th, there were 677 cases of COVID-19 within the county diagnosed since the pandemic began.

There have been 24 deaths in the county due to the virus. Of those, 52% were male and 47% female.

The age group most impacted are those over the age of 80, with 49% of the deaths. Those 61-80 are 40%, while middle-aged individuals are 9% of those who have died.

Those aged 18-40 are 1% of the deaths, while children 0-17 have 0%.

In the State of Iowa, 114,463 tests have come back as positive for the virus.

There have been a total of 1,629 deaths in the state due to the virus. Of those deaths, 49% was over the age of 81. Another 40% of the deaths were those aged 64-80.

Middle-aged adults 41-60 make up 9% of the deaths, and Adults 18-40 are 1% of the total deaths. Children age 0-17 are 0% of the total deaths.

In the State of Iowa, there have been 101 COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital. The state has 545 hospitalized patients, with 130 of those in ICU due to the virus.

There is 35.56% of the 2880 total inpatient beds currently being used. There is a total of 372 ICU beds presently available, with 49 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Mahaska County is part of the RMCC Region 1, which is most of central Iowa. There have been 29 patients admitted over the past 24 hours, compared to 18 yesterday.

There are 125 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, which is an increase of 10 from yesterday.

Of those hospitalized patients, 23 of them are in ICU, with 10 patients on ventilators.