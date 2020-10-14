Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

(OSKALOOSA, Iowa)— William Penn University is pleased to announce that undergraduate enrollment for Fall 2020 is up 4.4% from Fall 2019 and graduate programs increased by 12.3%. Despite a national landscape of colleges in decline, William Penn University was able to grow student enrollment.

William Penn University had its second-largest new class (only eclipsed in 2019) and best retention numbers in the recent past. According to President John Ottosson, “This reflects the quality education offered at William Penn University by our dedicated faculty and staff. They have gone above and beyond to work with our students and support them during this challenging time.”

Like many colleges and universities, much of the Admissions process had to adapt to virtual experiences. “Virtual tours and zoom meetings with Admissions Counselors quickly were put into place last winter to continue our outreach with prospective students,” Madison Steinke, Director of Admissions. In addition, Registration and a Parent Panel, among other typical on-campus activities went virtual this summer. “We were very pleased with the response to the virtual events. In a year in which very little was normal for high school Seniors, they were engaged and ready for their college experience to begin at William Penn University,” said Steinke.

A strong effort was also made to remain in communication with students over the summer months. “We were committed to offering as safe an environment as possible and get our students back on campus this fall. It took significant coordination, but we are pleased to offer face-to-face learning to our students,” said Ottosson.