‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

A Mahaska Health Press Release Below on ‘Light the Night’.

MAHASKA COUNTY – The Mahaska Health Foundation is excited to announce the first annual “Light the Night” event, featuring a display of the campus Christmas tree. Each year, this event will spotlight a specific cause, and this year highlights those who have battled cancer. We encourage you to drive by on Monday, November 30th at 5:30 pm to see the lighting of the tree, drink some hot cocoa, grab a candy cane, and remember those we love who have battled cancer.

The holiday season can bring up many emotions and memories of loves ones. Mahaska Health Foundation wants you to know that we understand the tenderness of the upcoming season. Each year, many individuals are diagnosed with an illness that is overwhelmingly daunting. As a way to help support individuals and families who are currently undergoing medical hardships, Mahaska Health Foundation invites you to take part in an upcoming fundraiser that benefits our Cancer Care and Infusion Center.

We cordially invite you to help us honor and reflect on your loved ones who have experienced the diagnosis of cancer. Starting October 1st and lasting through December 25th, Mahaska Health Foundation is selling Christmas lights that will help “Light the Night,” and illuminate our 20-foot Christmas tree on our campus. If you would like you or your loved one to be recognized on our list of honored/memorialized donors, the deadline is November 25th. These lights can be purchased through the foundation; the first light costs $25, and $20 for any light purchased after the first.

“This opportunity will enable us to update, purchase, expand, and improve our Cancer Care and Infusion Center, which will benefit the ones we care about most, our patients,” said Ann Frost, Mahaska Health Foundation Director. Frost continued by saying, “We are committed to growing and adapting our hospital to meet our communities needs and provide comprehensive access to health care.” Along with updating our CCIC space, it is a way to give back to the community and help spread joy during the holiday season.

Along with purchasing lights, you may also feed your coffee habit by purchasing a Christmas drink at Smokey Row in Oskaloosa. The Foundation and Smokey Row have partnered together that for every Christmas drink sold, from November 1st until the end of the year, a portion of funds will be donated to the fundraiser.