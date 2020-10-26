Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Vietnam Veteran, and retired Sargent with the Iowa Army National Guard, was presented with a ‘Quilt of Valor’ on Sunday.

Linda Lane, with Quilts of Valor, made the presentation to veteran Kenneth Mortensen on Sunday afternoon.

Quilts of Valor is a quilt that is hand made and then awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war, the Quilt of Valor website describes. “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

Lane is with the Sigourney group that makes and presents the quilts to veterans in this area. The nation-wide program has shared 257,059 quilts during its history.

You can watch the attached video to learn more and to see the presentation ceremony.

On a personal note, documenting and sharing this ceremony was an honor for me, as Kenneth Mortensen is my father and has been my hero since I was a little boy.